Miguel Ángel Ramírez, medical director Quirónsalud Marbella

Miguel Angel Ramirez.

Miguel Angel Ramirez has joined the team of Quironsalud Marbella What hospital medical director Marbella and the Quirónsalud Fuengirola Medical Centerattached to the management of the Marbella health center.

Ramírez has extensive experience of twenty years in the health sector. Two professional decades in which he has had the opportunity to develop his role as specialist in non-interventional cardiology at the same time that it has consolidated its professional profile in healthcare management. In this new professional stage he assumes the challenge of reinforce the care project of Quirónsalud Marbella whose objectives are aimed at a quality model committed to excellence in three strategic lines of action: patients, people and digital transformation.

“I take on the challenge from an extraordinary position because I think the most difficult obstacle in Quirónsalud Marbella has been overcome, that of making those who make up the staff feel like members of a large family. It is a satisfaction to meet workers who sweat and feel the shirt as in this hospital.” Ramírez declared.

Miguel Angel Ramirez is Bachelor of Medicine and Surgery at the University of Malaga. She completed her training as a resident in Cardiology at the Virgen de la Victoria Hospital in Malaga. After this stage, she joined as doctor to the Cardiology area of ​​the Hospital Costa del Sol in 2008 and a year later, in January 2009, he began a new stage in the Cardiology Unit of the Regional University Hospital of Malaga and in 2019 he assumed the position of deputy medical director. Since he has worked until a few months ago, when his incorporation into the project of the Quirónsalud health group was formalized.