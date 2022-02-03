Moisés Muñoz and Rafa Márquez also responded to Guillermo Ochoa

Guillermo Ochoa asked the ex-selected players to stop claiming that the Concacaf Qualifiers are easy and to support them. That forced Rafael Márquez and Moisés Muñoz to join Oswaldo Sánchez and answer him.

Mexico He advances timidly towards the World Cup in Qatar 2022. The ensemble directed by Gerardo Martino beat Panama yesterday by 1 to 0 and with that it was ensured to continue in the direct classification zone for one more day. However, his football arguments are still not convincing.

In the Azteca Stadium, El Tri once again had a hard time imposing conditions and generating dangerous situations. A dubious penalty on Diego Lainez less than 15 minutes from the end of the game allowed Raúl Jiménez to score the only goal of the game and give the team three vital points in the Concacaf Qualifying.

after the game, William Ochoa chatted with TUDN and attacked the ex-selected who work in the channel: “Now it turns out that the Qualifiers are easy. The people who work with you know that and sometimes they forget what happens here.” Live, Oswaldo Sánchez was not silent and responded to the goalkeeper.

Along these lines, Rafael Márquez and Moisés Muñoz also expressed themselves in this regard. The former defender pointed out that “You try to be fair. It has been given that they have been wrong and we have commented on it, obviously. We know that we must always try to be the best to give better results. The results weren’t that good, obviously the comments aren’t going to be either.”

For his part, one of the great idols of America limited: “Suddenly, you see criticism on social networks and on television. That magnifies many things that when you do well as a player you release. There you don’t realize things that you already realize as an analyst, because you’re seeing it from another perspective”. Will there be more cross statements?