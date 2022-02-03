Moses J. Moseley, actor of the series The Walking Dead, is found dead

Midtime Editorial

The famous TV series The Walking Dead is in mourning And it is that this Monday it was announced the death of actor Moses J. Moseley, who lost his life at the age of 31. The young man had been reported missing a few days ago, until He was finally found dead in his vehicle. In the town of stockbridgeat state of georgia in which he resided.

Currently the US authorities They are investigating the case. so no further details of his death have been given; but nevertheless, the famous series has already been pronounced through their social networks.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Moses J. Moseley of our The Walking Dead family.“, can be read from the official Twitter account of the famous series.

What character did he play on The Walking Dead?

Moses J Moseley made his appearance in the famous series in the third season, under the name of MikeY was one of the walking dead that Michonne (Danai Gurira) wore on a leash when he made his debut in The Walking Dead; participated in a total of six chapters.

The acting agency where he worked also offered their condolences, “It is with a heavy heart that we at Avery Sisters Entertainment offer our sincerest and deepest condolences to the family and friends of our love, Moses J. Moseley“.