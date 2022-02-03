Moses J. Moseley: Walking Dead actor found dead

instagram/mosesmoseley Moses J Moseley

The world of cinema in general is mourning the early death of Moses J. Moseley, actor of the successful series “The Walking Dead”, who was found dead after being missing for several days. At first, investigators suspect a possible suicide.

Moseley, 31, famous for playing one of Michonne’s zombies in “The Walking Dead”, was found dead last Wednesday in the Hudson Bridge area of ​​Stockbridge, on the outskirts of the city of Atlanta (Georgia) , a member of the young actor’s family told TMZ.

In its latest update on the case, the aforementioned media reports that there is currently an open investigation into how the young actor’s body ended up in that area, and whether or not there was foul play surrounding his death.

Moses J. Moseley had been missing since Sunday, January 23, as confirmed by some of his closest relatives.

TMZ managed to talk to another relative of Moseley, and detailed that the young actor had not reported since Sunday, January 23.

For this reason, his closest circle mounted a search operation on their own: they called all the hospitals in the region, but they were unsuccessful.

In the absence of information, they filed a missing person report on Wednesday morning and then contacted the security company OnStar, which tracked the car and that’s where Moseley’s body was discovered.

The source told TMZ that Moses died of a gunshot wound, but investigators in charge of the case are still working to find out who pulled the trigger.

His rep, Tabatha Minchew, told The Wrap: “He wasn’t just a client to me. We’ve been best friends for 10 years. He was at my wedding.

Deeply hurt by Moseley’s death, she added: “Everyone who knew him loved him, no one has had anything negative to say about him. When he was around, everyone was so happy. He made everyone so happy. We are all trying to understand it too.”

The family of “Walkind Dead” fired Moses J. Moseley with moving messages on social networks

Moseley, who was born in Aiken, South Carolina, had roles in the 2012 film “Joyful Noise” and 2013’s “The Internship” before landing the role of Mike in six episodes of “The Walking Dead” franchise. as detailed by the medium The Wrap.

Since that claim to fame, Moseley has made appearances in other series such as HBO’s “Watchmen” and in the 2013 film “The Hunger Games: Catching Fire.”

In 2012 and thanks to his role in “The Walking Dead”, he appeared on the cover of Entertainment Weekly.

He later followed that up with a featured role in the 2017 horror comedy “Attack of the Southern Fried Zombies.”

When the death of the actor was confirmed, AMC issued a statement on Twitter saying, “Our thoughts and prayers are with our #TWDFamily member, Moses J. Moseley.”

Fans of the zombie series were not far behind, and the Twitter account “The Walking Dead World” tweeted: “We are saddened to note the passing of a member of our #TWDFamily.”

For his part, Jeremy Palko, an actor who played Andy on “The Walking Dead” between 2016 and 2017, shared a photo of himself with Moseley on Twitter and wrote: “Heartbroken to learn of the passing of @MosesMoseley. Just an absolutely kind and wonderful human being. friend. #TWDFamily.”

inline_post url=https://ahoramismo.com/deportes/mason-greenwood-arrestado-violencia-genero/]

READ MORE: Apple CEO is harassed by a woman who asks him for 500 million



Follow Right Now on Instagram