Muna, the daughter of Agustina Cherri and Gastón Pauls already fulfills her dream in New York

Thus, accompanied by her father to the northern country to be able to settle since she is a minor and with her mother waiting from Argentina for every piece of news that arrives from New York, Agustina cherriY Gaston Pauls They celebrated in the last hours the first video of Muna showing all her vocal talent.

But the teenager was not alone in the United States, since Chris Brown -almost an artistic mother of Cherri- is currently there with her granddaughter Azul, so she is well cared for.

stories Muna singing in NY.jpg Agustina Cherri and Gastón Pauls proudly shared from their networks the first singing classes of their daughter, Muna Pauls, in New York where she traveled to study musical comedy.

Muna, the daughter of Agustina Cherri and Gastón Pauls, leaves the country

mune, the daughter of agustina cherri Y Gaston Pauls, 12 years old, decided to leave Argentina and settle in New York, United States. The reason? The young woman is going to start studying musical theater at an academy in that city.

His father, Gaston Pauls, will also travel to the United States to accompany her.

Last year, Muna surprised everyone. The young woman sang along Luciano Pereira at Luna Park. And after her daughter’s performance, Cherri dedicated a heartfelt post to the artist, her great friend.

“It seems like a dream but it wasn’t, and if I think about it, it couldn’t be any other way. I remember that recital 12 years ago, like the hundreds I saw of yours, I accompanied you everywhere, always together as friends and family sharing life. But that concert was different, we arrived at the theater together, in your dressing room we chatted, laughed and you took care of me like never before, and yes, someone grew inside of me, Muna was on her way…. You saw her born, grow, dream, you advised her, you were the first to listen to her songs, you guided her and guide her on her way. Today was a magical and unforgettable night. For the first time he stepped on a stage and it was at Luna Park and by your hand. I love you my friend”said the actress.