Napoli reported that Chucky Lozano suffered a dislocated shoulder

Midtime Editorial

Mexico City / 03.02.2022 08:11:59





Hirving ‘Chucky’ Lozano could not finish the duel between Mexico and Panamacorresponding to Octagonal of the Concacaf heading to the Qatar 2022 World Cup, because he was injured after colliding with Michael Murillo.

It was through a statement released on the social networks of the Naples that it was reported that the Mexican “suffered a dislocation in his right shoulder”, So it will be undergoing studies in Italy”.

The Serie A club highlighted that the 26-year-old Aztec soccer player will be reassessed upon his return to the European country, so he did not speak of an estimated time of discharge.

What happened to Chucky Lozano?

ran the minute 64 of the second half of the duel between El Tri and Los Canaleros in the Aztec stadium when Chucky competed for the ball with Murillo, who won the Mexican’s position with his body, a movement that generated a clash of shoulders from which the Aztec came out badly.

After being treated on the field of Coloso de Santa Úrsula, the medical assistance of the tricolor team decided remove the footballer on a stretcher and take him to a hospital to be examined in greater depth.

Other injuries of Chucky with the Tri

It should be remembered that this is not the first time that Lozano has come out of an emergency from a match of the Mexican team due to an accident on the field of play, because a few months ago he took a strong blow to the face during the duel between Trinidad and Tobago in the Gold Cup, which left him several weeks without playing.