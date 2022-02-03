Natalia Téllez: Emilia, the actress’s newborn daughter | Instagram Photos | Celebs from Mexico nnda nnlt | FAME

She’s already a mom! The popular television presenter, Natalia Tellezbecame a mother for the first time with the arrival of her daughter Emilia, the product of her current romantic relationship with the Mexican musician and photographer Antonio Zabala.

Natalia Téllez, 36, has become one of the most important television hosts in Mexico since she has collaborated in endless programs such as “Hoy”, “La Voz México”, “Netas Divinas”, “Who is the mask?”, among others, all with successful tuning.

The also Mexican actress reported on February 1 that her daughter Emilia was already born. Through her social networks, the Mexican presenter made her firstborn known with a tender photo of her where she holds her in her arms.

Natalia Téllez was born in Mexico City on December 16, 1985 (Photo: Natalia Téllez/ Instagram)

MEET EMILA, THE NEWLY BORN DAUGHTER OF ACTRESS NATALIA TÉLLEZ

Through her official Instagram account, Natalia Téllez reported that her daughter Emilia was already born. In the publication, made on February 1, the Mexican presenter is seen carrying her firstborn in her arms.

In the image, the actress can also be seen wearing a light blue dress with white stripes and leaf details in the same tone. On her part, her newborn daughter wears a bear onesie and is asleep.

This snapshot is accompanied by a red heart emoticon. So far, the famous has not revealed the date she gave birth, or details of the delivery.

Minutes after Natalia shared the image on her Instagram account, her followers and various celebrities shared their happiness at becoming a mother for the first time.

“Oh, I cry with joy! You deserve everything beautiful in life! Love you! Blessings to that little baby and to the parents”, wrote Andrea Legarreta very excited. While Galilea Montijo also dedicated a few words to him: “My chuli, what a blessing! I’m so happy for you”.

Internet users also reacted to Natalia Téllez’s photo with messages of congratulations and compliments. “Congratulations Natalie! What a beauty of the moment!”; “Beautifull”; “Ohh beautiful. Blessings and congratulations”, were some messages that can be read on the social network.

It should be remembered that it was in September 2021 when Natalia Téllez announced that she was expecting her first child with her partner Antonio Zabala with a photograph in which the couple’s dog also appears.

“Güero wanted to give you excellent news, but since he fell asleep, Antonio Zabala and I gave it to him; We are going to be parents and we cannot fit for joy!”, reads the publication made on September 20, 2021.

Two days after announcing that she was pregnant, Natalia Téllez revealed in “Netas divinas” that she would have a girl and confirmed that her daughter would bear the name of Emilia.

In October 2021, the famous had her first “baby shower” and on January 12, 2022, her companions from “Divine Netas” organized another one for her on the show. Without a doubt, Natalia Téllez is enjoying this great moment in her life.

WHO IS NATALIA TELLEZ?

Natalia Téllez Martínez is a Mexican actress and television host. She was born in Mexico City, December 16, 1985). She participated in Rebelde as Karen, and had her own program on Telehit. She has participated in programs such as Hoy, La Voz… México, Netas Divinas, and Who is the mask?.