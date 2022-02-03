Natalie Jaresko resigns as executive director of the Fiscal Oversight Board

On April 1, the executive director of the Fiscal Oversight Board, Natalie Jaresko, will leave her duties after five years at the head of the body created by the Promise Law of the United States Congress.

Concluding the tortuous negotiations and revisions of a document with which Judge Laura Taylor Swain was finally able to approve the Debt Adjustment Plan, a step towards the solution of the largest bankruptcy process in the history of the United States territory, Jaresko says bye.

“It’s time,” declares the woman who has carried the weight of being the most visible head of the body created by Congress, in the brief meeting held yesterday, Wednesday, to give the scoop to this newspaper. “No one has asked me, I am not leaving frustrated, I am not dissatisfied with the progress that has been made and the goals that I set for myself. Rather the complete opposite. I leave the recovery of Puerto Rico on track, I am optimistic about this Adjustment Plan that saved the country $50,000 million, and I have fought until the last minute to be as fair as possible in the distribution of the budget.”

Question: I don’t know if you realize that most people don’t see it that way…

Answer: “Of course I realize. I am a technocrat, I am not a politician. I have never been a politician, not even when I was the finance minister in Ukraine. When I was hired by the Board, I was aware that I had to achieve the best terms in complicated negotiations, with dozens, hundreds of creditors stalking the country and fighting each other for the best slice, and I leave with the satisfaction of having fought and done the best that could be done, taking into account the critical scenario we find ourselves in.

I remind you that you are leaving in the middle of a kind of riot on board, with teachers, firefighters and policemen clamoring for their pensions or salary increases.

—Within what has been agreed in the Adjustment Plan and in the first balanced budget that we have designed, we plan increases for all of them, safeguarding the pensions of those who are already retired.

Well, notice that the impression on the street is different, what people perceive is that retired teachers are going to stay on the street from now on, with their pensions reduced or frozen.

—We have had to work with financial realities, with numbers. She is a mathematician. It is the crude fiscal situation.

Natalie Jaresko, 56 years old, born in Chicago but raised in a family with deep Ukrainian roots, projects the serenity of someone who has given the matter thought and has left the dilemma behind. She explains that at the time she met with the police unions and has been on good terms with them. As for the teachers, she was obliged to remind the Legislature that the increase of a base salary to $2,700 per month was not consistent with the fiscal plan, since they have no way of identifying the funds to guarantee it.

“Next July 1, teachers will receive a $235 increase in their monthly check, and by 2023 they will see another $235 for a total of $470 per month. It is the most we have been able to do, and in the future, as the economy recovers, those numbers may improve,” Jaresko said.

Ask: On the first day of the “red flu” or sit-down (Wednesday), the union representatives of the firefighters had a meeting in Fortaleza that I think did not end well.

—At this time, the government has also not been able to identify sources of income to pay increases of $1,000 per month to firefighters. They certainly deserve to have their salary reviewed. Already last year there was an increase of $125 per month. It’s not ideal, but it does mean that as the economy revitalizes, the government could set aside money for further increases. It depends on politicians knowing how to prioritize the people and correctly managing the funds that are going to arrive. They couldn’t or didn’t know how to do it before.”

Who is going to replace her as CEO?

-I dont know. There are very prepared people who will undoubtedly be able to do it.

Yes, but the thing is that the executive director of the Fiscal Board will always be the most battered image of what many consider a colonial supra-government that has come to supplant, disregard and disdain elected politicians. Nobody wants to look like an executioner.

—Long before Promesa was approved and a Board was appointed, and of course long before they hired me, previous governments already knew that they had brought the country to the brink of the abyss. Now it’s all too easy to blame Natalie Jaresko, but the Board didn’t drag the Island back into its darkest days.

I guess you are aware that this news is a bomb and speculation will rain. There will be no shortage of those who claim the “triumph” of having removed it from the middle. Do you have a better deal elsewhere?

-Any. I just feel like the time has come. I haven’t even had time to think about what I’m going to do. It has been five very hard years, dedicated entirely to my work, leaving my skin in these offices, dealing with so many open fronts”.

It’s an existential decision, so…

“It’s something thoughtful and determined.”

This conversation is very formal and all, but I can’t help but slip, I’m not saying to frivolity, don’t start raising your eyebrows, but to the reasons of the soul. That’s why I tell him: Are you in love?

—In love?!!!!

I think I shouldn’t have asked, but it’s too late. It’s my style. It wouldn’t be me if I didn’t stray a little from the script, which is not getting away with anything from the other world, nor is it so strange, or crazy. People fall in love and decide to go elsewhere, live differently, leave everything behind.

-It’s not my case. I have been focused on my work and my family.

Would this then be the preamble to the dissolution of the Board, as one of its members, Justin Peterson, and some analysts and politicians strangely demand?

The Board has a lot of work to do. I will take advantage of these two months to continue working and complete the negotiations regarding the debt of the Highway Authority and a plan to deal with the restructuring of the Electric Power Authority, which owes its creditors around $9,000 million, and which will force rethink the future of the pensions that are paid there, which are very high, and could not be paid if subscribers are not increased.

Is there any penalty?

—Yes, I am sorry that many Puerto Ricans have not understood what I have fought for their well-being, the battles I have had to give. On the other hand, I am taking with me the experience of having met so many good and enthusiastic people, tireless workers who have been by my side, and a resilient people who have had to overcome many tests. One of my daughters has lived through all this here, with me, five years is a long time in the life of a teenager, she would not want to leave.

Three governors, several legislatures, two hurricanes, an earthquake and a pandemic later, Natalie Jaresko puts an end to this stage of her life… and ours.

