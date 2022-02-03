Natanael Cano is booed and throws a tantrum on stage

The singer of lying corridos, Nathanael Canowas involved in a controversy this weekend as a result of his participation in a concert in Las Vegas in which he ended up throwing the microphone after the audio was turned off.

In the videos taken by those attending the show and circulating on networks, he is seen singing in front of the stage catwalk when suddenly they turn off the microphone and the MS band; then an upset Nathanael walks to the center of the stage, throws the microphone and leaves the show.

When this happens, someone in the audience yells “out, out” and Cano is leaving.

However, the singer has assured through his social networks that it was all a misunderstanding and that he was not booed.

“There are always misunderstandings, but Natatyson is booed, yes, no. An apology to the MS Band, it was at the time, it was instantaneous, I felt a little sad for x and for the reason that they removed my group that I did not realize, I still had time, but they didn’t boo me, Natatyson never gets booed,” Cano said.

The one from Hermosillo, Sonora, thanked the public for their support and stressed that the incident he experienced in an event for the band’s National Day was just a misunderstanding and that “we’re going forward.”

In this show, in addition to Banda MS, were La overwhelming banda el limon and Grupo Firme, among other exponents of the Mexican regional genre.

In addition to the action with the microphone, network users assure that Nathanael “finger-painted” the musicians of Banda MS as it can be seen that he raises his hand before leaving the stage.

Cano previously had differences with the singer Pepe Aguilar when the latter shared his opinion about the lying corridos, questioning what was happening with “mediocre, crappy and fucking music”, although without focusing much on the subject.

In response Cano defended his gender but using more aggressive language.

“… Why do you open your mouth?… there you are going to throw shit with the words… from me you can go to see ***, you and your fans who are already in the grave, no There isn’t one, not even my boss likes you, man,” said Cano.

