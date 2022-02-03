Natanael Cano: what the MS Band responded to after rudeness in the middle of the concert | Vegas | Celebs from Mexico | FAME

The concert in Las Vegas for National Band Day 2022 was a resounding success due to the effort that each artist and/or group put into delighting their fans, but there was also room for controversy thanks to the young Nathanael Canowho disrespected the MS band.

Those who were at the concert witnessed that Nathanael He had a very ugly gesture with the renowned Mexican regional group because he made obscene hand gestures to the members, evidencing his discomfort at that moment.

The Ms Band was the victim of some obscene gestures by Nathanael Cano at a concert in Las Vegas. (Photo: MS Band).

WHAT HAPPENED TO NATANAEL CANO?

According to what is seen and heard in the images of the videos posted on social networks, Nathanael he is booed by the attendees for an unknown reason, which is something that bothers him.

The Mexican artist leaves the stage very upset while making some obscene gestures to a promotional of the members of the MS band, being something that was taken in very bad taste, mainly in the fans of the group. What’s more, he also threw away his glasses and the microphone he was holding.

THE MS BAND RESPOND TO NATANAEL CANO

In some statements collected by Telemundo’s “Hoy día” program, the members of the MS Band spoke about it with the best good vibes because, in one way or another, they seem to understand the young man’s attitude.

“Nothing happens. She got mad at the wrong ones. The production told us to go upstairs because it was our turn. When I saw that he threw his glasses and microphones I thought it was part of his show, but then he raised his finger at us ”noted members of the MS band.

NATANAEL CANO TELLS WHAT HAPPENED AND APOLOGIZES

Through a series of stories published on his Instagram account, Natanael Cano gave his defenses and explained why he had this reaction, although he also denied that he had been booed by those attending the concert, even though the videos prove otherwise.

According to him, his musicians had a certain time to sing, but they were withdrawn without warning them, which generated great discomfort on his part, causing his anger to be discharged by making some incorrect gestures towards a huge photograph of the MS Band.

“There are always misunderstandings, but Natatyson should be booed, yes, no. And an apology to the MS Band, because it was at the moment, it was instantaneous. I felt a little sad, for X or Y reason they took my group out that I didn’t realize, still having time, but they didn’t boo me “were some of his claims.