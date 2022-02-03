New modus operandi to steal cryptocurrencies has the community on alert

Typically, the only way to access a person’s cryptocurrency is through their private key, which, thanks to advances in cryptography, would require nothing less than an advanced futuristic quantum computer to crack. That said, mafias and gangs have managed to think differently. Instead of wasting their efforts on cracking the underlying cryptography, they have turned their attention to attacking the cryptocurrency owners themselves.

A $5 wrench attack is when someone finds out that you have a lot of cryptocurrency and physically attacks or threatens you to get your private keys. On Wednesday, at least eight men, including a police officer, were arrested in the city of Pimpri-Chinchwad, India, for allegedly kidnapping to a cryptocurrency trader and demand a ransom. The detained agent, Dilip Tukaram Khandare, allegedly found out about the victim’s cryptocurrency fortune of Rs 300 crores ($40.13 million) by accessing sensitive data while working in the cybercrime department. The trader was released after his friend filed a missing person report which led Khandare, who feared repercussions, to release him.

Also, last November, four assailants allegedly broke into the house of American technology entrepreneur Dentzel Zaryn in Spain and tried to subdue him so that he would hand over his private keys. Apparently, the businessman had USD 58 million in Bitcoin (BTC) in his wallets, with a significant part of the funds concentrated in one account. When Zaryn refused, they tortured him until he revealed the account information. The assailants left the property shortly after.

As Dr. Anon, a Cointelegraph team member with experience in these matters, wrote in a related article:

“These attacks are frequently ‘your money or your life’ situations carried out by sophisticated, professional and organized criminals. That said, one can significantly limit their losses by having a ‘decoy’ crypto wallet with a small portion of funds. If there’s a robbery, kidnapping, etc., you just have to turn it in and alert the authorities afterwards. It’s not worth the risk of being tortured or killed for refusing to pay.”

That same month, a Hong Kong cryptocurrency trader was kidnapped by criminal gang members who demanded a ransom of 30 million Hong Kong dollars ($3.85 million). Police managed to raid the kidnappers’ residence and rescue the victim, but not before he was held captive for more than a week – even being beaten with hammers during interrogation. The kidnappers reportedly first demanded a ransom of 8 million Hong Kong dollars ($1.03 million), which was only raised to 30 million Hong Kong dollars after the triad discovered that the victim had a lot of USDT in his possession. bill. “Perhaps it’s best to remain silent, keep a low profile, especially online, and make up a cover story if you’re ever goaded about what you’re doing,” Dr. Anon writes, “even if you have a decoy wallet, Criminals could always get the wrong impression about your financial status and demand a ransom greater than your entire net worth, and it would be pretty hard to get out of that.”