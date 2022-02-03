New York Mayor Eric Adams Defends Private Manhattan Dinner With Former Governor Andrew Cuomo – NBC New York

What you should know New York City Mayor Eric Adams on Thursday rejected the suggestion that there was something wrong with his dinner this week with former Governor Andrew Cuomo, who resigned amid sexual harassment allegations last summer.

The New York Post reported that Adams and Cuomo shared a two-hour dinner Tuesday at a Manhattan restaurant, Osteria La Baia, where patrons warmly greeted the former governor before the two politicians retired to a private room.

"I'm not going to leave any stone unturned in taking back control of my city to deal with the violence, our economy and how to handle all the legislators in this city and state," Adams said.

“It was clear to me that Governor Cuomo should have resigned when he did, and I am not retiring from that position,” Adams said on CNN’s “New Day.”

He added: “But I’m not going to leave any stone unturned to take back control of my city to deal with the violence, our economy and how to handle all the legislators in this city and state.”

Adams, a Democrat who took office Jan. 1, said he has met with current and former elected officials, including former mayors Mike Bloomberg and Bill de Blasio, as he seeks advice on how to govern.

“I sit down with elected officials across the country to find out how we approach solutions,” he said.

Cuomo, also a Democrat, resigned in August after a state attorney general report found he had sexually harassed at least 11 women. Cuomo denied intentionally mistreating any of the women, but said he would resign to avoid putting the state through months of turmoil.

Asked if he expressed concern about the former governor’s behavior at dinner, Adams said he was “not going to go into private conversations.”