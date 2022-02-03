NYC & Company Announces NYC OFF Broadway Week

Madrid, February 3, 2022.- NYC & Company, the official destination marketing organization and the New York City Convention & Visitors Bureau, in association with Mastercard, announced that New York Off-Broadway Week 2-for-1 tickets are officially available. on sale to the public at nycgo.com/off-broadway-week for nearly two weeks from February 14 through February 27.

“Since 2009, NYC Off-Broadway Week has encouraged New Yorkers and visitors to experience the world of theater in an intimate setting with beloved stories and often groundbreaking works. Now in our 13th year, we are excited to once again present a variety of incredible productions. From children’s favorites to irreverent comedies to timely social themes, the show offers something for everyone,” said Fred Dixon, Chairman and CEO of NYC & Company.

Participating shows at NYC Off-Broadway Week 2022 include:

1. Baroque

2.Beauty and the Beast

3. Blue Man Group

4.English

5. Jersey Boys

6. The Boba Lady (The Lady Simpleton)

7. Monday Night Magic

8. The Office! A Musical Parody

9. On Sugarland

10. Out of Time

11.Perfect Crime

12. The Play That Goes Wrong

13. Prayer for the French Republic

14. Sandblasted

15. Space Dogs

16. STOMP

17. Tambo & Bones

“We are proud to continue our partnership with NYC & Company at NYC Off-Broadway Week to introduce New Yorkers and our global community to Off-Broadway. The bi-annual show draws new audiences to experience a variety of unique stage performances in an intimate setting,” said Casey York, president of The Off-Broadway League.

Visitors can visit nycgo.com/off-broadway-week to find helpful tools, such as a filter to sort productions by: type of show (musical, play, performance); Genre (comedy, drama, for children, magic); Hearing (family, adults only); Neighborhood; and Municipality.

NYC Off-Broadway Week℠ is produced by NYC & Company in association with The Off-Broadway League and preferred payment partner Mastercard. Discover exclusive content on Instagram and Twitter @nycgo, using the hashtag #NYCOffBroadwayWeek.

About NYC & Company:

NYC & Company is the official destination marketing organization and convention and visitors bureau for New York City, dedicated to maximizing travel and tourism opportunities in the five boroughs, generating economic prosperity and spreading the positive image of the city from New York all over the world. For everything there is to do and see in New York City, visit nycgo.com.

About the Off-Broadway League

The Off-Broadway League was founded in 1959 to encourage theatrical productions produced in Off-Broadway theaters (Manhattan productions in theaters with 100 to 499 seats), to cooperate in the voluntary exchange of information among its members, and to serve as a collective voice of its members in achieving these goals. In recent years, the League has grown to represent an average of 150 individual members and theaters and 100 non-profit and commercial shows per season.