NYC Public Schools to Implement Vegan Menu on Fridays – NBC4 New York

New York City public school cafeterias will implement a vegan menu on Fridays under a new policy from Mayor Eric Adams, who often promotes the benefits of a vegan diet.

Adams claims that after converting to a vegan diet in 2016, he was able to reverse the effects of type 2 diabetes, including vision loss in his left eye and nerve damage in his extremities. She wrote a book, published in 2020, called “Healthy at Last: A Plant-Based Approach to Preventing and Reversing Diabetes and Other Chronic Diseases.”

City school cafeterias were already offering students a meatless menu on Mondays and Fridays, thanks in part to a pilot vegetarian school lunch program launched by Adams when he was Brooklyn borough president.

But the foods served on Fridays will not include dairy, such as macaroni and cheese and mozzarella sticks. Although milk will continue to be offered, it must be served according to the USDA federal guidelines.

“Plant-based options in schools mean healthy eating and healthy living, and improve the quality of life for thousands of New York City students,” said Adams.

“Plant-based meals are delicious and nutritious, which is why I previously asked for vegetarian and vegan options in schools. I am delighted to see that all students will now have access to healthy foods that will prevent debilitating health conditions.”

Education officials said there will be a grace period in which some vegetarian but not vegan options, such as cheese sandwiches, will remain available on a temporary basis. Vegan options like peanut butter and jelly sandwiches, and hummus and pretzels will also be available.

But the entrees served on Fridays this month will look and taste very different.

Last month, meatless Friday entrees offered included grilled cheese sandwiches, mac and cheese and mozzarella sticks. February Friday entrees include vegetarian tacos, Mediterranean chickpeas, and black bean and plantain rice bowls.

Click here to see the full menu that kids will enjoy starting Friday.