NYC to Host Off-Broadway Week for Valentine’s Month – NBC New York (47)

New York City will celebrate Valentine’s month with Off-Broadway Week offering discounts on 17 productions that are part of this theatrical world, announced Monday NYC&Companythe official organization for the promotion of destinations in the Big Apple.

The offers will take place from February 14 to 27 in which two tickets will be sold for the price of one. Among the shows participating in Off-Broadway Week is the classic comedy “La Dama Boba” by the poet, playwright and novelist Lope de Vega (1613 AD) at the Repertorio Español theater.

Since its launch 13 years ago, Off-Broadway Week has featured more than 600 productions of cutting-edge, innovative theater. The show has generated more than $3.2 million in revenue and has sold more than 90,000 tickets.

“Since 2009, New York City Off-Broadway Week has encouraged New Yorkers and visitors to experience the world of theater, in an intimate setting, with compelling stories and groundbreaking plays. Now in our 13th year, “We are thrilled to once again present a wide and diverse range of extraordinary productions. From children’s favorites to irreverent comedies to current social issues, the show offers something for everyone,” said Fred Dixon, president and CEO of NYC&Company.

For information on offers and to buy tickets visit this website nycgo.com/off-broadway-week.