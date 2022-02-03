NYPD Investigates Third Arson in Week on 1 Train – NBC New York

Police are investigating their third fire on a northbound 1 train in a week. It is a shopping cart engulfed in flames.

According to the report, the incident took place at the 181st Street Station in Washington Heights around 11 a.m. Wednesday. No injuries or arrests were reported.

The NYPD is still searching for the person who set a suitcase on fire and rolled it onto a 1 train with people on board on the same line Friday. A day before that, there was another fire investigation also on a 1 train.

The fire on Friday was caught on video. A witness said he realized something was wrong when he heard someone yell “smoke” just after the train pulled into the 18th Street station around 10 a.m.

“It appeared that someone either accidentally or on purpose lit a piece of rolling luggage on fire, and that melted the seats. And in turn created a larger fire,” witness Brendan Cochrane told our sister network NBC 4.

“All you can do is stay there or call for help. You can’t put out the fire because you don’t have anything to put it out with. That’s what’s frustrating,” he added.

On Thursday, a man set himself on fire on a 1 train at the 23rd Street station, an MTA source said. Firefighters took the man to the hospital with minor injuries.

MTA sources said it was unclear if the first two incidents are connected.

“These frightening episodes underscore what the MTA has been saying for some time: We have to deal with the reality that people with mental health conditions too often create situations that are dangerous and frightening for our passengers, as well as themselves.” An MTA spokeswoman told NBC New York.

The president of the MTA workers’ union called the incident “extremely concerning.”

He also recalls the arson attack that killed train operator Garrett Goble in March 2020, when a homeless man set a shopping cart on fire.

More than 1,000 fires were reported on the train system in 2021.

The NYPD Arson Squad is investigating both incidents.