One of the most recommended Xiaomi only costs 135 euros

The Redmi 9C with NFC falls in price in the month of love.

Today you can get the Xiaomi Redmi 9C (NFC version) for only 135 euros with the coupon AELOVE12 in this exclusive AliExpress Plaza offer for the month of love that is being celebrated. With free shipping from Spain You will have it in a few days in your hands. It is a perfect mobile to give as a gift, or if you do not have many demands and you only need the mobile for calls, messaging and multimedia. Be careful! Because on Amazon it also has a great price.

The Redmi 9C belongs to the list of the best phones in the Android entry range, that is undeniable. At this level Xiaomi moves very well and is the undisputed king. We have recommended this terminal for all the features it has and because in its daily use behaves wonderfully. It is also one of the Xiaomi best sellerssomething must mean.

Buy the Xiaomi Redmi 9C NFC for 135 euros (RRP €169 )

And it is that this Xiaomi Redmi 9C NFC it has everything you are looking for. In its front part a large 6.53-inch HD+ screen (1,600 x 720 px), IPS type and scratch resistant. Integrated into it in the form of a drop-type notch, a 5MP selfie camera f/2.2 of great quality with a viewing angle of 77.8º. It has a very successful thickness of only 9 mm and a weight of 196 grams. This is thanks to its plastic construction on the outside.

The muscle of this Redmi 9C is the processor MediaTek Helio G35, a 12nm 64-bit octa-core with a clock frequency of 2.3 GHz. Its graphics chip is the 680 MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 that will move the vast majority of games. Furthermore, with his 3GB RAM LPDDR4X you will have no problem having dozens of apps open at the same time. This model on offer has 64 GB of internal storage expandable via micro SD cards.

One thing to highlight about this Redmi 9C is that it has a battery of 5,000mAh with fast charge at 10W and whose autonomy is more than 2 days. At the same time we have connectivity NFC, 3.5mm jack audio, FM radio, Bluetooth 5, WiFi 5, GPS and Dual SIM.

On the other hand, his camera: made up of two 13 MP and 2 MP lenses with portrait mode (depth) that you can show off in your group photos or personal photos. Has HDR and face detection, which is perfect for detailing the faces of those who appear in each snapshot. It does not have a wide angle as such, but its amplitude angle is 75.2º. There is a lot of confusion, but the model with NFC has a double camera and the one without NFC mounts a triple camera.

