OnePlus, TwoPlus, SixPlus... OnePlus just registered half a dozen new brands

It probably doesn’t mean anything and it’s just an attempt to protect its brand from similar registrations, but OnePlus has just acquired the “two plus”, “six plus” and “eight plus” brands in China… What the hell! ?

It seems that OnePlus still has to convince the general public that their strategic turn does not mean that they are finished, and that is that the former signature of the Never Settle now wants to become one of the giants in the industry taking advantage of the potential of OPPO, its new parent company after the merger between the two companies, even if that implies a radical change and a firm commitment to the most premium that not all of its fans like it due to the unstoppable escalation of costs and prices.

In any case, it seems that OnePlus will continue on its way by even preparing a model Ultra of its brand new OnePlus 10 Pro that will arrive at the end of 2022, and the market agrees with them after having registered in 2021 a stratospheric growth of 524% in the United States market.

The last movement from Shenzhen, as GizmoChina colleagues told us, has been request the registration of three new trademarks similar to its trade name, such as “twoplus”, “sixplus” Y “eight plus”.

Are you already wondering why not “three plus”, “four plus”…? We also ask ourselves, and it is that this movement of the manufacturer led by Pete Lau has confused the entire industrywe suppose in a brand protection exercise before possible registrations of other similar firms by other companies.

well it is true that OnePlus and OPPO have big plans togetherbut the diversification that is expected in the OnePlus catalog We do not believe that it has anything to do with such newsWell, it would be strange if the OnePlus and OnePlus Nord were now joined by mobiles TwoPlus or Six Plus.

In any case, in 2022 there is talk of more mid-cut and affordable models that help expand OnePlus’ penetration in international markets, as well as That model Ultra that it would look for the “best mobile of the year” trophy and the unification of operating systems, or rather customizations on Android, using the new brand “H2OOS” that would come to replace ColorOS, OxygenOS and HydrogenOS It only works in China.

Some also talk about possible brands spin off by OnePlus in the style of Xiaomi with Redmi, but the latter seems quite far-fetched to us considering that OnePlus still needs to expand and grow with its own name.

So, to speculate and draw conclusions from all this, it is most likely that OnePlus was only looking for make these similar marks the company’s intellectual property to prevent copying, theft or impersonation from other companies that may use trade names similar to yours.

And it is that the simplest answer is usually always the correct one, right?

