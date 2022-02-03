“Our products are complementary to conventional medicine treatments”

Naturemost® is a premium brand of nutraceuticals with a history of more than 28 years in the market. This family business designs and manufactures the products in its laboratory in the USA and carries out the final phase of packaging and labeling in Spain. “Our goal goes far beyond offering the highest quality, as we take that for granted. All Naturemost® products are aimed at achieving fast and highly effective results”, says Cintia Freijo (CF), head of business development, with whom we spoke together with Roberto Freijo (RF), CEO of the company. The health professionals who prescribe their products define them as a brand of guarantee and absolute safety for their patients. And it is that the objective here is very clear: the product has to work yes or yes, there are no half measures. The continuity of a brand is achieved with constant innovation and tangible results.

American laboratory in constant search for new formulations, what unites everything they do?

RF- We are integrated into the American term nutraceutical, a concept that goes beyond the well-known “food supplement”. Nutraceuticals not only correct deficiencies of a specific nutrient, but also manage to modulate a cellular response based on the dose and the appropriate knowledge in the prescription. These are products with pharmacological action and therapeutic quality. Therefore, our core business is the medical visit. We provide health professionals with the best tools so that they can prescribe the best personalized treatments for their patients. Our key is to go hand in hand and that the flow of communication is bidirectional.

What aspects would you highlight about your way of working?

RF- We work connected to the US and we are a multidisciplinary team. We design sophisticated and exclusive formulations based on the latest advances and scientific evidence. We have very different products and it is difficult to find similar alternatives on the market.

CF- Our product portfolio is very dynamic and constantly evolving. In addition to new launches, we carry out reformulations of existing products whenever we identify the opportunity to do so. We are non-conformists, we outdo ourselves.

Naturemost® is prevention, it is improvement in health and it is quality of life. 100% natural products

Tell us a little about the essence of your products.

RF- Thanks to our international supplier network, we have access to the best raw materials on the market and this is key as a starting point.

CF- Very few know that the range of qualities for the same ingredient is extremely extensive, and obtaining the most powerful and purest raw material is quite a complicated challenge. It can take up to six months to bring a new formulation to the market, but we are aware that this investment in time will be worth the result.

RF- Additionally, we have very advanced manufacturing techniques. American laboratories are clear pioneers in this sector and have a great advantage over us. For this reason, and despite the increase in costs that this entails for us, we consider it key to continue maintaining the production process in the US. It is also worth mentioning our certification NSF International, which constitutes the highest standard of analysis and transparency. With it, we assure customers and regulatory bodies that all products have been rigorously analyzed by a second independent and certified laboratory.

CF- This certification entails additional delays in our manufacturing process, since it requires us to send a sample of the product in progress for validation and another final sample of the finished product to an independent laboratory. Nobody said that the search for perfection was easy.

RF- On the other hand, we also try to contribute our grain of sand to sustainable development by being a zero plastic brand. We work with amber glass containers that also guarantee the conservation of the product in optimal conditions.

What products can we find and which customers are focused?

RF- We currently have 45 products in our portfolio, classified according to the different organic systems. We cover a wide range of pathologies including, of course, Integrative Oncology. In this case, we are talking specifically about three products: Super GHW, Ganocidum Y cat’s claw. They are totally complementary to conventional medicine treatments that the cancer patient may be carrying out, and their function is to help the disease process more effectively, alleviate side effects or improve the general well-being of the patient. All our products are of 100% natural origin, so they do not require a prescription. However, as we explained previously, if the patient’s pathology is chronic, we always recommend the guidelines and personalized follow-up of a health professional so that the results of the treatment are as satisfactory as possible.

But every year they launch new products, what news will we have for this 2022?

RF- Since the end of 2021 we are working on two new formulations. One of them is having a very complex development, but when we get the final product of it, it can be a great revolution as an adjuvant in integrative cancer therapy.

Finally, can you give us some recommendations?

We are very satisfied with the reception that our last two additions are having:

Alpha Lib Booster: it is a formula oriented, mainly, to the masculine public. It was initially designed as an energy enhancer for athletes, aimed at raising libido and with favorable actions on erectile function and sexual function in general. Additionally, in a recent analysis carried out with a small sample of men of different ages, it was observed that with two tablets a day for a month of treatment, testosterone levels rose naturally in all of them.

• multi-enzymes: it is a complete formula composed of 14 digestive enzymes, Betaine Hcl and Glutamine. This product contributes to the optimization of the digestive function avoiding slow and heavy digestions, heartburn, gas, reflux and feeling of discomfort. Likewise, it is indicated for the treatment of food intolerances and their annoying symptoms.

