Pepe Garza: when he said that Grupo Firme was just another gang | Eduin Cáz | celebrity | nnda nnlt | FAME

There is no doubt that the Firm Group It is the band of the moment in everything Mexico and part of Latin America and U.Sbut success did not appear overnight and all its members had to row from below to reach that place that they deservedly occupy today thanks to the support of the public.

MORE INFORMATION: The luxury car that Eduin Caz gave his mother for her birthday

In addition to battling against the usual obstacles of any group that is just starting out, they also ran into some people who did not believe in musical talent and who did not see a future for it. What’s more, those critics had harsh words and one of them was, surprisingly, Pepe Garza.

On his YouTube channel, the businessman, influencer and music producer published a video in 2018 in which he spoke about Grupo Firme and indicated that it was just another group and that he was not delighted with their music. Years later, the band led by Eduin Caz transcended borders and is the most requested of its kind.

Grupo Firme will play again in Mexico City and already has 3 dates confirmed for March. (Photo: Grupo Firme / Instagram).

WHAT DID PEPE GARZA SAY ABOUT THE FIRM GROUP?

In the video that is still on his YouTube account, Pepe Garza was talking as usual until he saw a message from a follower, introducing him to a song by Grupo Firme, which, at that time, was beginning to make a name for itself on the Mexican national scene.

This is how the producer decided to listen to the musical theme live, which he later criticized harshly, although, in one way or another, he was sincere in saying what he thought at the time.

“I think it is one more of the many groups that exist. It didn’t attract me too much, the music, the very basic lyrics, I don’t think they transcend. They went there, to Medellín, apparently to Hacienda Napoles to mount that video there, but hey, everyone puts that production value, but they don’t even talk about Pablo Escobar the song “Garza said.

MORE INFORMATION: The new house of the musician Jhonny Caz and her boyfriend, Jonathan Bencomo

HOW MUCH MONEY DOES THE FIRM GROUP EARN PER TOUR?

Firm Group is a Mexican group of ranchera music. He has received nominations for a variety of programs including: Premios Juventud and Premio Lo Nuestro, winning the latter in 2021 with five distinctions.

As a result of its success, Grupo Firme has appeared within the Top 10 of the best paid groups from Pollstar magazine. This is one of the world’s leading trade publications for the concert and live music industry, as well as one of the most successful international consultancies in this field.

In his most recent assessment of the music industry, pollstar revealed that Billy Joel, Bruno Mars and Firm Group are the artists with the highest income so far this year in the United States, according to information from Bandmax.

Specifically, it was revealed that Grupo Firme would have an estimated income of $3 million per tourranking third on this list.

MORE INFORMATION: How much does it cost to train in the same gym as the Grupo Firme singer?

WHAT IS THE TRUE ORIGIN OF THE FIRM GROUP?

It was Eduin Caz, who in 2014 together with a group of friends decided to unite their talents to start creating a group, which perhaps at that time they did not think would have the impact they have today. Many of the founders today do not continue, but the essence and what they left as a legacy still remains.

The Mexican group was created in Tijuana and 7 years ago they still went unnoticed by the public. It was only in 2018 when Grupo Firme rose to fame with the singles “ask me”, “The broken” Y “I swear to god”. From that moment on, their international fame would be unleashed and they would begin to tour different countries in the region.

We have to make it clear that Grupo Firme was not called that in its beginnings. This band when it started was known as the “Sierreño Challenge Group”. After a few years they would change to another which was the “Hidden Force Group”; being the Firm Group the one that finally remained.

Eduin Caz and some Firm Group members they have not been able to escape the power of social networks. Some videos have circulated in this way where the leader of the band is seen with a group of friends, rehearsing many years ago with just 3 or 4 instruments.

MORE INFORMATION: Eduin Caz and all the scandals in which he was involved

WHO IS THE OWNER OF THE FIRM GROUP?

Firm Group is a successful Mexican band of the moment and its owner is the vocalist of the group, Eduin Caztogether with the manager Isael Gutierrez.

MORE INFORMATION: Know everything about the accident in Culiacán of Eduin Caz’s truck

WHAT IS THE MOST LISTENED SONG OF THE FIRM GROUP?

The most listened song of Grupo Firme is “I no longer come back to you”, the duet they did with Lenin Ramírez. The song, in 2021, exceeded 449 million views in Youtube.

MORE INFORMATION: Eduin Caz and the bottle of the exclusive champagne that he drinks with his wife

WHO IS ISAEL GUTIERREZ?

Isael Gutiérrez, considered a key player in the success of Grupo Firme, is the founder of Music VIP Entertainment INC and a well-known representative of groups like El Chapo de Sinaloa and Jenny Rivera.

Gutierrez it’s natural from Warriorin Mexicoand casually discovered the members of the group led by Eduin Caz. This is what he told Triunfo magazine Los Angeles Californiawhere he said that it was at a radio event where he met the artists.

Thus, in Tijuana Baja Californiais that they found the manager and the Firm Group. Caz himself has said on several occasions that Gutiérrez trusted them and that he bet with his eyes closed that he would take them to the pinnacle of regional mexican music. The rest is known history.

MORE INFORMATION: The question about his lover that bothered Eduin Caz at a press conference

“NEITHER MONEY OR NOTHING”: THE SONG THAT THE SIGNATURE GROUP CANNOT PLAY

After the confirmation of their three concerts, the band’s followers began the rumors that they would not play “Neither the money nor anything”, one of his most famous songs. This is because it makes Caz sensitive, who has been affected by an event that is symbolically related to the topic.

Eduin Caz celebrating the Grammy they received in 2021. (Photo: Eduin Caz / Instagram).

WHAT HAPPENED?

In an interview he gave Eduin Caz to the show program “The fat and the skinny”the 27-year-old artist revealed, on the verge of tears, that he was going through the complicated death of one of the most important people in your life.

The man in question was a great friend, whom I couldn’t stop thinking about when he was playing “Not money or anything”, coming to feel a lump in the throat and want to cry. That is why she has decided not to sing it and thus ignore what makes her remember the tragedy that her loved one experienced.