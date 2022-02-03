Peruvian press describes the match between their team against Ecuador as “very close” and that now they only depend on them to reach Qatar 2022 | Soccer | sports

After the pronounced optimism that the Peruvian press had before the match against Ecuador, on date 16 of the South American qualifier heading to Qatar 2022after 90 minutes of the match they came back to reality and describe the duel against the Tricolor as a “very close” match, and now they depend on what they do in the last two dates to qualify directly for the World Cup or seek the playoff.

Newspaper Trade of Peru, on its website www.elcomercio.pe, titled: ‘Peruvian Selection: A thriller that repeats itself like four years ago‘.

“The Peruvian team did not have the expected start in the match, since Michael Estrada scored the first for the visit after 2 minutes. During the first time, the white-red could not perform the game that has accustomed us”, reports the chronicle of the match.

For its part, daily The Mouth He detailed on his website: “The Peruvian team did not have its best development in the match against Ecuador, but managed to reach a partial tie. After a series of rebounds in the area of ​​the TriÉdison Flores appeared to prevail in the air, scored with a header and unleashed the joy of the fans in the National Stadium”.

“The partial result leaves the Peruvian team in fifth place, with a total of 21 points, and for now he gets the ticket to the international playoffs. For his part, the Ecuadorian representative remains in the third box, with 25 units, but has not yet managed to secure his ticket to the World Cup, ”the portal details.

Newspaper Mail reproduced the statements of midfielder Renato Tapia, who on the commitment against Ecuador said that the modifications and the change of attitude were key to keep the point. “We knew how to react to Ecuador, which came to do its job. We do not expect a short game, with a referee who did not help much in the process of the game. We find ourselves in a completely different reality. We did not know how to handle it, the goal came from a ball. That made us catch cold. The change came because of the guys who came in because they helped us a lot. Because of that, we were able to turn the score around.”

On a probable classification, he explained: “It is still a very discreet word. We are with all the strength and illusions to get involved directly. We know we can, it’s up to us, we have the next match with a direct rival like Uruguay. So, thinking about that, that didn’t happen many dates ago and more so in the Qualifiers. The group is committed to the objective and we are sure that we will achieve it”.

Newspaper Express, on his website www.expreso.com.pe, reported: “In a very close match, the Peruvian team managed to draw 1-1 against Ecuador. However, she did not get a favorable position in the standings that would qualify her for the Qatar 2022 World Cup directly. With this result at the National Stadium, the team led by Ricardo Gareca fell and positioned themselves in fifth place; In this way, we continue to depend on ourselves for a place in the World Cup in the playoff zone”.

‘Fighted match! Peru equaled 1-1 against Ecuador and is in the playoff zone’, wrote www.la republica.pe. (D)