Pope Francis’ response to the man who yelled at him at the Vatican

The Vatican gendarmerie and the Swiss Guard evicted from the Paul VI hall a man between 40 and 50 years old who, visibly upset, interrupted Pope Francis’ catechesis this morning by shouting.

Although Vatican video cameras did not show the incident, according to EWTN News photographer Daniel Ibáñez, the subject began by yelling in English “this is not God’s church” and then said in Italian: “no more masks in the church.” , this is not the church of Jesus Christ… The church is holy, catholic and apostolic… You are not the king”.

While the Pope was speaking, a man suddenly shouted at him in Italian: “Enough mascherine nella chiesa, questa non è la chiesa di Jesús…La chiesa è una santa, cattolica e apostolica…Tu non sei il re”. The Pope has invited those present to pray for him. pic.twitter.com/d37YuSouwQ – Daniel Ibáñez (@dibanezgut) February 2, 2022

Pope Francis, at the end of the catechesis, made reference to what happened. “A few minutes ago we heard a person who was yelling, yelling, that he had a problem. I don’t know if physical, psychic, spiritual. A brother of ours in difficulty,” he explained.

The Pope also asked for prayers for this person. “I would like to finish praying for him, for our brother who suffers, poor thing, if he shouted it is because he suffers, he has some need, do not be deaf to the need of this brother”, he said and ended by praying a Hail Mary for him together with the pilgrims present at the General Audience.