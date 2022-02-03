Popular streamer Ice Poseidon scams $500,000 in crypto from his fans and buys a Tesla

The controversial creator of content on the internet Paul Denino, also popularly known on the networks under the name of Ice Poseidon, has admitted having defrauded his fans of $500,000 through cryptocurrencies.

Denino invested in a new cryptocurrency called CXcoin, increasing its value. He then encouraged all his followers to invest with him, assuring that it was a “long-term” business.

Part of the responsibility lies with my followers for getting too excited







Paul Denino





Two weeks later, when the value of the digital currency had risen considerably, the 'streamer' sold all his assets without warning, causing an absolute collapse in the value of this cryptocurrency. This type of scam is called a 'pump and dump'.





Denino himself had no problem acknowledging his actions in an interview with Coffeezilla: “Part of the responsibility lies with my followers, for getting too excited about the subject,” he said in a mocking tone. In addition, Ice Poseidon assured that he has no intention of returning the money: “I am in a position to do so, but I will look for myself.”

According to TheGamer portal, with the money earned, Paul Denino has bought a Tesla and has dedicated $200,000 to pay cryptocurrency developers. The content creator has indicated that his intention is to invest the remaining amount in more digital currencies.

Explain your version on the networks

Paul Denino has wanted to share his version of events through social networks. The alleged author of the scam has assured that at all times he warned his followers of the risks of investing in CXcoin.

On the other hand, Denino denies that his maneuver constituted a scam or theft, but rather a movement typical of the type of market in which he was operating.

Record

A streamer who has starred in other controversies

This is not the first scandal in which Ice Poseidon is immersed. In 2017 he was definitively banned by the Twitch platform for having been arrested on a flight, after causing his followers to call the American Airlines company warning of a false bomb package.





Paul Denino became popular in the United States in 2015 by broadcasting his games to the video game Old School RuneScape. Today he generates content on YouTube, where he has 741,000 followers.




