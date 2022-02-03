Precious: Ángela Aguilar shows why she is one of the most beautiful women in the region

The terrain that Ángela Aguilar gains in the labor field is getting bigger. This is achieved in turn by her enormous flow of followers on social networks that make her an influencer. The 18-year-old has more than 7.7 million followers on Instagram, not only from her homelands or the United States, where she is located to make her way, but from all corners of the world.

Angela Aguilar It is considered one of the greatest representatives of the Aztec lands. Something like an ambassador in the world. This has won him for his beautiful voice and song lyrics that manage to fill listeners with inspiration.

Angela Aguilar posing. Source: Instagram

Aguilar It is one of the heaviest surnames in the Mexican territory and the youngest of the dynasty that her grandfather Antonio formed with her grandmother Flor Silvestre, carries her blood to the highest. On Instagram he usually remembers them fondly and thanks them for their musical heritage.

If there is something else that characterizes Angela It is that outside the scenarios, where it is clear that she is one of the best, several Internet users on social networks know her evident beauty, that although she herself admits that she is not a beautiful woman, many consider her that way thanks to her personality, character and modesty.

Angela Aguilar posing. Source: Instagram

Repeatedly Angela She has been in the news for her beauty on virtual platforms and repeated this with a publication that has her posing with a huge smile and a game with her arms that are crossed, having her hair and on her back. The truth is that the young woman received the praise of her millions of fans and easily exceeded 290 thousand likes in the first hours since the compilation of images went viral.