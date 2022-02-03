Precision medicine, one of the keys to identifying and fighting cancer

Cancer is a disease that affects millions of people and, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), is one of the most deadly cause in the world: almost 10 million in 2020.

Although there are several treatments, Early diagnosis is one of the keys to being able to carry out an adequate treatment for any type of cancer. That way, thousands of people would join the list of recovered.

“ORn timely diagnosis definitely makes a difference in what doctors call ‘the patient’s overall survival’that is, the possibility of life and improvement that allows the person to continue among us after several years”, explained Marcela Gálvez, geneticist and medical-scientific director of Gencell Pharma IPS.

In colombia, one of the tools that most helps in the early detection of cancer are screening tests offered by public and private health entities.

“Standardized screening tests allow us to detect these ‘hidden’ cancers, in which patients do not present symptoms, nor are irregularities palpable,” added Gálvez.

Keep in mind that cancer is a multifactorial disease, which means that habits such as poor diet, sedentary lifestyle, stress, among others, can cause its appearance.

For these reasons, precision medicine has become an effective option for detecting cancer in its early stages and in which it is treatable.

And it is that according to Dr. Gálvez, in precision medicine there is prevention, in which hereditary factors are treated: “there are factors such as having a family history of cancer, an early diagnosis age, or having some specific clinical and paraclinical characteristics”.

On the other hand, there is medicine that predicts: “Within a group of patients with the same type of cancer and the same clinical-pathological characteristics, we can individualize the risk and also the treatment they require”.