President Joe Biden in New York to Talk About Crime – NBC4 New York

Biden is expected to showcase federal, state and local efforts to get guns and repeat shooters off the streets during his visit. But there are limits to what the president can do when there is no appetite in Congress to pass gun laws.

NEW YORK — Illegal guns are flooding the streets. Teenagers are being killed. And an alarming number of police officers have been shot dead.

Gun violence that was already on the rise during the pandemic is on the rise again, and besieged cities are struggling to figure out how to handle it. President Joe Biden is visiting one of them, New York City, on Thursday as he tries to dispel criticism from the right that he hasn’t been tough enough on crime.

“We’re going to have the president in this city, we’re going to set the terms that we need at the federal level,” New York City Mayor Eric Adams said.

Once an outspoken critic of his own department and someone who was beaten by police as a teenager, Adams portrayed himself during his campaign as someone who could bridge the gap between the New York Police Department and activists pushing for a major change.

Adams’ tough-but-middle-of-the-road approach is what Biden and other moderate Democrats have sought, especially as they try to distance themselves from calls by progressives to divert money from police departments to social programs.

Biden is expected to showcase federal, state and local efforts to get guns and repeat shooters off the streets during his visit. But there are limits to what the president can do when there is no appetite in Congress to pass gun laws.

The strongest effort in recent years failed, even after 20 children and six adults were killed in the 2012 Sandy Hook school shooting in Newtown, Connecticut.

Biden’s visit comes shortly after the sixth shooting this year of a New York police officer.

Two men approached and shot an off-duty police officer at a traffic light in Queens as he was driving to work Tuesday night, police said. Wounded in the shoulder, the officer was hospitalized in stable condition on Wednesday and two men were arrested.

“Last night, we were reminded again of the danger and excessive proliferation of weapons,” Adams, a retired police captain who took office last month, said at the funeral for Det. Wilbert Mora. “These officers, every day, they put on the uniform, they put on that shield on their chest, they put on that bulletproof vest and they go back to the streets. They still come back and do their job. Now is the time for legislators to do their job.”

“It’s been a painful last few weeks, but pain unites us right now,” he added, vowing to “build a city of peace from the ashes of fear.”

The nation’s most populous city faced a series of high-profile crimes last month, including the deaths of officers, a deadly shove in the Times Square subway, a baby struck by stray bullets and a deadly robbery at a food restaurant. fast.

The mother of the young woman killed in that Burger King robbery hopes Biden can somehow do something about the scourge of illegal guns.

“For me, the only thing I want is what happened to my daughter, that it doesn’t happen to anyone. I want to tell the president, ‘take the guns off the streets,'” Kristie Nieves said through a translator.

An 11-month-old girl was shot in the left cheek while sitting in a car with her mother in the Bronx, a senior NYPD official told NBC New York.

This is likely to be just one of several recent shootings discussed when Adams and Biden meet. In addition to gun control, bail reform and policing will likely top Thursday’s agenda.

After hitting record lows, murders have risen in recent years to about where they were a decade ago, well below the peak of the early 1990s. Still, Adams has said that “actual crime and the perception of the crime” are creating a sense of crisis.

“It’s New Yorkers against killers, and we will not lose,” he said Wednesday, promising to give police “the resources to combat this violence.”

Biden is scheduled to visit NYPD headquarters with Adams and Gov. Kathy Hochul in the afternoon to discuss strategies to stop gun violence, before heading to a Queens school to meet with community leaders who see themselves as “interpreters of violence”.

“The president’s trip is very important and he will be joined by Attorney General Merrick Garland to talk about real solutions to gun violence,” said White House deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.

A Biden administration official said New York City was chosen because it is an example of communities experiencing an increase in crime “as a result of the pandemic,” but also one that has “fully deployed many strategies” that the president has described to try to reverse the situation. Officials also highlighted efforts by the Biden administration to work with local governments to disrupt the flow of weapons used in crimes, such as the gun used in the fatal shooting of two NYPD officers in Harlem.

All of this plays out against the backdrop of recent polls showing that Americans are increasingly concerned about crime and that Republicans have an edge over Democrats as the party that would do a better job of tackling it.

The White House is rejecting efforts by the GOP to paint Biden as incapable of dealing with crime.

“I think we all agree or should agree that violent crime is a serious problem,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said this week. “Our view is that rather than turn this into a political football, we should focus from the beginning of the president’s term on reducing crime and keeping our communities safe.”

Guns are at the center of the debate as the nation grapples with homicides that are on the rise nationally in 2020. At least seven 16-year-olds were killed in shootings last year in New York alone and 32 officers have been shot on the job in 2022. , five fatally, including Mora and his partner, Jason Rivera, in recent weeks.

Both officers, of Dominican origin, died in the line of duty.

Americans bought a record number of firearms in 2020. Law enforcement officers recovered historically high numbers of firearms last year and are finding more firearms stripped of serial numbers, making them untraceable .

Some early data suggests that the period between the purchase and use of a weapon in a crime and its recovery by the police has shortened, compared to previous years.

To combat this, the Biden administration is further cracking down on dealers in “ghost guns,” homemade firearms that lack the serial numbers used to track them and are often purchased without a background check.

The Justice Department is also working to stop the movement of guns north along the Interstate 95 corridor from southern states with lax gun laws. Federal prosecutors will prioritize cases of those who sell or transfer weapons used in violent crimes and, if Biden’s budget is enacted, will get specific agents dedicated to the effort.

Los Angeles and New York are among the cities with federal strike forces set to crack down on gun trafficking.

Federal agents are embedded in homicide units in police departments across the country, and the US Marshals Service regularly conducts fugitive raids to arrest people with outstanding state or federal warrants.