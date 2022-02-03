Price of the dollar today Thursday, peso begins with depreciation

Today, Thursday, February 3, 2022, the dollar quotes at $20.6341 pesos per unit, with an upward trend. According to Banxico’s latest report, the spot interbank dollar ended yesterday Wednesday at 20.5410 units.

According to the economist Gabriela Siller, the peso begins the session with a depreciation of 0.09% or 1.8 cents, trading around 20.59 pesos per dollar, with the exchange rate touching a minimum of 20.5592 and a maximum of 20.6337 pesos.

Price of the dollar in Mexican banks:

Bank of Mexico : Buy $20.5410 – Sell: $20.5410

: Buy $20.5410 – Sell: $20.5410 HSBC : Buy: $20.06 – Sell: $20.80

: Buy: $20.06 – Sell: $20.80 Banamex : Purchase: $19.95 – Sale: $21.17

: Purchase: $19.95 – Sale: $21.17 Bancomer: Purchase: $19.93 – Sale: $20.83

Purchase: $19.93 – Sale: $20.83 Banorte: Purchase: $19.50 – Sale: $20.90

Purchase: $19.50 – Sale: $20.90 Scotiabank: Purchase: $18.50 – Sale: $21.50

Purchase: $18.50 – Sale: $21.50 IXE: Purchase: $19.50 – Sale: $20.90

Purchase: $19.50 – Sale: $20.90 Bajio Bank: Purchase: $20.00 – Sale: $21.30

Purchase: $20.00 – Sale: $21.30 Monex: Buy: $20.24 – Sell: $21.24

Buy: $20.24 – Sell: $21.24 Azteca Bank: Purchase: $19.65 – Sale: $20.34

Purchase: $19.65 – Sale: $20.34 Inbursa: Purchase: $20.00 – Sale: $21.00

Purchase: $20.00 – Sale: $21.00 Santander: Buy: $19.63 – Sell: $21.16

Buy: $19.63 – Sell: $21.16 Exchange: Buy: $20.10 – Sell: $21.13

Buy: $20.10 – Sell: $21.13 Banregio: Purchase: $19.20 – Sale: $21.20

As for bitcoin, it is currently at $36,628.0 with a downward trend in real time.

referring to euroit is quoted at $23.50 pesos, for $28.07 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

