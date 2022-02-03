Prolonged COVID and its neurological impact on the Puerto Rican population

Long COVID, or prolonged COVID, leaves sequels, as indicated in a special session carried out by the Puerto Rico Public Health Trust.

The panel commented that, among the symptoms, people affected by this disease may experience prolonged fatigue, muscle weakness, persistent need for oxygen, cough, cognitive and neurological disorders.

So far there is no exact established treatment, so the guide is to improve lifestyle, because the symptoms do not even have a possible explanation. Likewise, it is noteworthy that the respiratory severity does not go hand in hand with the initial symptoms.

The patient’s history is very important, especially to determine if he has received a kidney transplant and to assess whether any medication could cause harm.

After having passed COVID-19, the patient may feel tired, short of breath, which is why he deserves to be evaluated at a cardiological level, as well as a review of his lungs.

neurological damage

Likewise, neuronal damage can occur in the area of ​​the larynx, so the patient will feel the need to continue coughing. However, many patients return to normal, but others, after discontinuation of steroids, experience the initial symptoms again.

Placing greater emphasis on respiratory symptoms, Dr. Ruth Santos, pulmonologist and professor at the Medical Sciences Campus, noted that doctors should not only be guided by the plates, since, in twelve weeks, even if the patient feels better, the X-rays may show changes.

He also commented that in spirometry they do not go wrong, but it is necessary to carry out diffusion to observe the exchange of oxygen and carbon, which allows a better evaluation of the patient, since, through constant measurement, it is determined if the disease is improving. or not.

Patients should also maintain, under medical supervision, an adequate level of vitamin D and maintain good sleep hygiene, to avoid anxiety and insomnia that can also be associated with prolonged COVID.

Still suffering from COVID-19 severe and diffuse, the patient may heal, but repeat oxygen measurement is necessary. Finally, the patient will have respiratory sequelae, which can be treated with steroids, but more studies are needed.