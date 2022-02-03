Putin and Xi strengthen ties while distancing themselves from the West (Analysis)

Putin: The United States is the one that can drag Russia into the war 3:00

Hong Kong (CNN) — When Chinese President Xi Jinping hosts world leaders for the opening ceremony of the Beijing Olympics on Friday, it will be the first time he has met face-to-face with his foreign counterparts in more than 400 days. And heading the guest list will be the President of Russia, Vladimir Putin.



The summit between the two leaders, which is expected to take place on the day of the inauguration ceremony, comes at a crucial time for both sides. Precisely, while the concentration of Russian troops on the border with Ukraine fuels fears of an imminent invasion: an event that would surely cast a shadow over China’s Olympic moment.

The face-to-face meeting will also mark a new milestone in what has become an increasingly close partnership between Beijing and Moscow, as the two nations’ relations with the West deteriorate.

Putin is among a small group of world leaders set to attend the Olympics as some Western governments — including the United States, Britain and Australia — declared a diplomatic boycott over China’s human rights record. Other leaders turned down the invitations, citing Beijing’s strict controls regarding covid-19.

This means that the 2022 Beijing Olympics will be a stark contrast to the 2008 Summer Games, in which then-US President George Bush and other Western leaders were photographed greeting Chinese officials while cheering on their teams. nationals.

Instead, these Olympics are meant to highlight the gap that has emerged between China and the West over the years. While the summit — and the fact that Putin is first on a list of visiting dignitaries released by China’s foreign ministry — points to the closeness between the two neighboring powers.

The question now being asked by many in the West is whether this Olympic Games will repeat what happened the last time Beijing hosted the event. Precisely, when Russia invaded another ex-Soviet state: Georgia. And as tensions continue to rise along the Ukrainian border, all eyes will be on Putin.

“It’s a dizzying moment in Russia’s confrontation with the West and, in a way, China’s confrontation with the West,” said Alexander Gabuev, senior fellow and chair of the Russia Asia-Pacific Program at the Carnegie Moscow Center.

The fact that it represents the first in-person meeting of the two leaders in more than two years only serves to underscore its importance. Xi has not left China since January 2020 and has resorted to “cloud diplomacy,” making speeches at major international events and meeting with foreign leaders via video conference. He did not receive any foreign dignitaries in all of 2021, as China kept its borders closed due to its “zero covid-19” policy.

In his last reported face-to-face meetings, Xi received Cambodian King Norodom Sihamoni in Beijing in November 2020, before holding talks with Pakistani President Arif Alvi in ​​March of that year.

New alliance?

All of this comes as Beijing and Moscow have been polishing their partnership on trade, technology and coordination of military exercises. As it becomes increasingly clear how their cooperation can push back a Western world order dominated by what China has labeled “so-called alliances and small cabals.”

In a video call with Putin in December, Xi called on China and Russia to “intensify coordination and collaboration in international affairs” and reject “hegemonic acts and the Cold War mentality.”

Although analysts say Beijing is likely to maintain a broadly ambivalent tone and call for peace when it comes to any future Russian action on Ukraine, China has already shown sympathy with Moscow’s message to NATO, calling for guarantees of security to limit the organization’s footprint along the Russian border.

In a phone call between Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken last week, Wang called for “Russia’s legitimate security concerns” to be taken seriously. .

Russia and China have a long history of supporting each other against what they see as Western interference in their internal affairs, opposing US-imposed sanctions and often voting as a bloc at the UN.

On Monday, China was the only member of the United Nations Security Council to vote alongside Russia to scrap a council meeting called by the United States to discuss Moscow’s military buildup on the Ukrainian border. A measure that, according to Russia, was equivalent to the United States “stirring up hysteria.”

According to Gabuev, the neighboring powers have grown closer over time due to their economic ties, the need for security along their more than 4,000-kilometre border, and the similarities in the nature of their regimes.

But the “secret ingredient” in strengthening their ties in recent years has been their simultaneous clashes with Washington, he said.

“For Russia (relations with the US) have gone from bad to worse… And with China we have seen a consistent US policy of competition with the Chinese,” Gabuev said.

2021 was a banner year for China-Russia relations, as both sides renewed a 20-year friendly cooperation treaty. They also hit a record $146 billion in bilateral trade and declared their relations to have reached “the highest level” in history.

They have also sought to strengthen the coordination of military exercises, executing a large-scale joint military exercise in North China and the first China-Russia joint naval patrol in the Western Pacific.

However, these ties are far from being a formal military alliance. And both have avoided getting directly involved in the potential conflicts of the other, according to experts, something that is likely to happen in the most recent tensions.

“While Beijing is likely to be sympathetic to Russia’s security demands of NATO and the United States, and oppose Western provocations and sanctions, it has no real interest in becoming entangled in Russia’s conflicts with NATO.” , said Anna Kireeva, an associate professor at the Moscow State Institute of International Relations. “Moscow lawmakers are well aware of this position.”

But, the conflict in Europe would undoubtedly serve to strengthen ties. Especially if Russia were to face deep sanctions, increasing Moscow’s economic dependence on China. Beijing could also benefit from a diversion of US attention from competition with China, according to analysts.

The friendship between Putin and Xi

Friday’s meeting ahead of the Olympics may also show another facet of the China-Russia dynamic: the close personal relationship between the two leaders.

In December, Xi called Putin an “old friend” and said he was “very much looking forward” to their Olympic encounter.

“Despite all the structural issues that make the China-Russia relationship a complex and difficult strategic partnership, Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin are much more cooperative with each other” compared to relations with other leaders of both nations in the past. recently, said Steve Tsang, director of the China SOAS Institute at the University of London.

“There’s an element of personal chemistry in that they’re both strong leaders, and they appreciate each other for what they’ve accomplished,” Tsang said.

Putin will brief his Chinese counterpart on Russia’s talks with the United States and NATO, Russian state media said last month, as the two are expected to focus on strengthening cooperation in certain areas.

According to Yu Bin, a professor of political science at the University of Wittenberg in Ohio and a member of the Center for Russian Studies at East China Normal University in Shanghai, this face-to-face meeting will provide an opportunity to “energize” their bilateral ties.

“On a personal level, don’t forget that both Putin and Xi are fond of various sports. They will enjoy the Olympic Games while talking about world issues,” he said. And he added that China may not believe that a possible invasion, as portrayed by Western governments, is imminent.

However, deep questions about what may happen in Russia’s conflict with the West and in Ukraine are sure to hang over the meeting.

The UN approved the usual “Olympic truce” last month, a ceasefire during the Games, although recent memory highlights the past Russian invasion of Georgia, as well as the seizure of the Ukrainian region of Crimea by Russian troops. right after Russia’s own Winter Olympics in Sochi.

But now, given the relationship between the countries, Putin might err on the side of caution, according to Gabuev of the Carnegie Moscow Center.

“My opinion is that Russia is afraid of hurting China’s sensitivities when it comes to the opening ceremony and maybe some part of the Olympics,” he said.

“Russia wants to give him enough of a media spotlight, and also doesn’t want to steal the spotlight from Putin’s meeting with Xi…(reinforcing the message that) even if sanctions (happen), Russia is not alone, it has a partnership with another world superpower.