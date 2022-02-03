Qualifiers: The Colombian team is still in the goal drought in the Qualifiers towards the World Cup | Colombia selection

One more game where Colombia does not have a great approach on the offensive side, this time at the Mario Alberto Kempes Stadium, where those chosen by Reinaldo Rueda did not have much participation in the game and in the only goal option that was created, the impression was protagonist.

The attackers of La Tricolor who started the game against Argentina were Miguel Ángel Borja and Luis Díaz, who did not have much participation, taking into account that their function was more defensive than offensive, being more in the middle of the field and taking advantage of a counterattack from the Colombian team.

The only dangerous play for Colombia in the first half was the work of Luis Díaz, who with his rebelliousness managed to leave 2 opponents behind and left Miguel Borja hand in hand who was unable to make the choice and handed the ball to goalkeeper Dibu Martínez .

Already in the second half, the Valle del Cauca coach tried to have alternatives on the attacking front, entering the players Luis Suárez and Radamel Falcao García, who could not do much, considering that the defensive part of Argentina had a great performance. In addition to the few options that the coffee team had during the 90 minutes.

With this game, Colombia already has seven games without being able to score in Qualifiers, the last goal scored by an attacker from Reinaldo Rueda’s team was Luis Díaz, who has been the most rebellious striker in the Reinaldo Rueda era.