Quirónsalud highlights the importance of personalized medicine in the fight against cancer

Care for patients of Cancer has experienced agreat revolution In recent years, thanks to the precision medicinewhich allows us to treat each patient individually and personalize each treatment, which represents a fundamental progress”, according to the head of the Medical Oncology service of the Hospital Quirónsalud CórdobaMaría Jesús Rubio, who added that early diagnosis, scientific and technological advances and research applied to clinical practice are key to increased cancer survival.

Dr. Rubio pointed out on the occasion of tomorrow’s celebration of the World Cancer Daywhose motto this year is “For fairer care”, which is “an important day to raise awareness and mobilize society to advance in the prevention and control of this disease”. It is estimated that one in two men and one in three women will have cancer at some point in their life, a disease for which more than 250,000 cases are diagnosed each year in Spain and 14 million in the world, with those of lung, colon Y mother the most prevalent.

The specialist has highlighted that “we have gone from having the same treatments for all patients in the 1980s, to carrying out an individualized treatment for each one, thanks to a better understanding of the molecular biology of tumors”. This greater knowledge and the discovery of new therapeutic targets means that today “we no longer understand treating a patient without knowing the molecular alterations of the tumor, since knowing not only histology, but also molecular biology allows us to carry out more appropriate treatments and this changes the history of the disease”.

The greatest revolution in cancer, according to Dr. Rubio, has occurred thanks to new therapeutic targets – PARP inhibitors, immunotherapy, and anti-HER2 – therapies, based on the determination of specific biomarkers that are prognostic and predictive factors of response to new treatments. Thus, “currently we treat our patients with great diagnostic and molecular detail.”

precision medicine key

The oncologist explained that precision medicine means giving the right treatment to the right patient and at the right time, and this is “key to continue advancing in the cure of the Cancer”. In this sense, it has stressed that there are a series of factors that we cannot modify, such as age and genetics, but there are others that we can control, such as avoiding alcohol and tobacco consumption, eating a healthy diet and exercising. Therefore, it is very important to lead an active and healthy life, “because it would serve to drastically reduce the appearance of this disease.”

Dr. Rubio has recalled the importance of going to medical consultation before any symptom and not delay check-ups or diagnostic tests, essential in the detection and evolution of the disease.

The specialist has sent a message of optimism on this day, highlighting that “the best access to diagnosis and adequate treatment, as well as an active and healthy life will help us reduce the incidence of this disease and will continue to increase survival and quality of life of patients”.