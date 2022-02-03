Rain, Ice and Snow Thursday through Friday for NY, NJ, CT – NBC New York (47)

The Weather Authority is monitoring the potential for a mix of ice, rain and snow that could hit the tri-state area on Friday, leading to significant travel impacts that could last most of the day.

The winter storm stretching from Texas to New England will impact our area Thursday through tomorrow. This impact will begin as rain on Thursday that will transition to a wintry mix of snow, sleet, and freezing rain Thursday night through Friday before tapering off Friday afternoon through Friday night.

The accumulation of ice could lead to very dangerous road conditions during the morning and afternoon rush hour tomorrow.

Accumulation of 0.25″ with an isolated 0.5″ of ice is possible for the lower Hudson Valley, inland northeastern New Jersey and inland southern Connecticut, while less than 0.10″ may fall elsewhere, including New York City and coastal areas.

The transition to freezing rain/sleet will begin late tonight (after midnight) through around dawn Friday throughout the interior, around noon for New York, and early afternoon for Long Island and coastal Connecticut. Precipitation will end with some light snow from west to east tonight around 6-7pm.

Some flooding may occur Thursday with 1-2 inches of rain and all of the snow melted before the rain begins to turn to ice.

Thursday

High: 44, Rain with lows tonight in the 30s

Friday

Maximum: 38, Winter Mix

Saturday

High: 28, Mostly sunny

Sunday

High: 33, Partly sunny

Monday

High: 40, Mostly Cloudy

