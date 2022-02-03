Rapper Telmary distances herself from the San Remo de Lis Cuesta festival: “I wasn’t aware”

“This rapper also has the language is quite hard, but it is for the stage and for my causes”, concluded the nominee for Latin Grammy.

The artist and activist Salomé García Bacallao commented on Telmary’s post on Instagram, that “#InCubaThereareChildrenPoliticalPrisoners.” Meanwhile, investigative reporter and academic José Raúl Gallego questioned: “and now that you know, If they invite you, are you going to sing at a festival organized by the wife of the man who gave ‘the combat order’? A festival that seeks to wash before the world the image of the hundreds of political prisoners, including children, after the 11J protests?

Gallego added that “justice, the pain of those mothers, the suffering of millions of Cubans. Aren’t they among your causes? Think about that, please.”

Waldo Mendoza, Alain Perez, David Blanco, Good faith, Ernesto Blanco, Jorgito Karamba, Adrián Berazaín and Raúl Paz are other Cuban musicians announced for Lis Cuesta’s San Remo.

Foreign figures leave the festival

This Wednesday artists announced for the San Remo festival in Cuba left the event. The group Andy y Lucas and singer-songwriter Álex Ubago announced that they are rejecting the invitation to the event because they do not support “dictatorships”.

“When we are called, we believe it is through a promoter, as we did the previous time, not through the regime. Logically, Andy and Lucas do not support any dictatorial regime, or one that puts children in prison, or a people that goes hungry,” Lucas González declared through Instagram.

“We are not in favor of any dictatorship, nor of military regimes that have drowned the people (…) We do not play with that kind of thing,” he added.