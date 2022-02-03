Rappi, Platzi and Frubana among the startups that stand out

In repeated articles we have said that the pandemic changed the consumption habits of citizens, and that, based on that, companies had to adapt to a digital model to offer their services in the midst of restrictions. It is worth remembering it again, because precisely this scenario has become an opportunity for startups, which with their premise of delivering technology-based products, follow in the footsteps of giants such as rappi .

According to the Colombia Tech Report 2021, some 1,110 startups make up the innovation ecosystem in the country, with the Fintech sector being the most represented with 170 startups. They are followed by: MarTech (101), DeepTech (94), RetailTech (92), Real Estate (63) and EdTech (65).

The report prepared by the Distrito platform, in partnership with Kpmg, INNpulsa, the Bogotá Chamber of Commerce, the Medellín Chamber of Commerce for Antioquia, Andi Futuro and Cesa, revealed that these new business ideas peaked in 2017, when 143 startups were created, reaching a total of 816 that year.

Bogotá is the third city in Latin America with greater facilities to do business; It has the highest rate of entrepreneurial activity (19.2%) and startups (60.42%); followed by Antioquia (20.17%), Valle del Cauca (5.93%), Cundinamarca (2.96%) and Atlántico (2.87%).

A revealing fact was the issue of the gender gap when it comes to entrepreneurship, since only 4% of the founders of startups are women, while 96% correspond to the male gender. However, according to figures from Rues, the enrollment of natural persons rose to 228,799 in 2021, with 61.3% women and 38.7% men.

“Being an entrepreneur in Colombia is the same as being one in another Latin American country, many gaps are generated in some sectors with which you must live and face, but in recent years this has changed and has been evolving. We must continue to strengthen the ecosystem of executive women, as entrepreneurs and company workers,” said Marta Forero, co-founder of Ubits.

A common indicator between startups and founders is their academic experience: six out of 10 startups were created or co-founded by a graduate of the Universidad de los Andes, most with studies in economics, engineering and administration.

Another of the data revealed by the report was investment. In 2021, the volume invested of US$808.9 million in ventures Colombians represented 63% of the total volume of 2020. Until now, the investment of US$100 million in the proptech Habi is the largest Series B mapped in the country, even surpassing the contribution of the same round of Rappi. In addition, the sector with the most investments is Logtech, with US$2,312 million, representing 67% of the total ecosystem.

“In the Chamber we seek to promote entrepreneurial activity and contribute to the positioning of the city as the ‘Capital of Entrepreneurship’ in Latin America, taking advantage of its economic potential, by promoting the creation and strengthening of startups, so that they incorporate knowledge and technology with the aim of promoting the growth and sustainability of new companies”, said Nicolás Uribe, president of the CCB.

After using the DataMiner Score methodology, which takes into account the number of employees, followers on LinkedIn, access to the brand’s official website and the total amount of funding received, the study determined which are the 10 startups that stand out the most In colombia.

Rappi continues to occupy first place, after Simón Borrero, Sebastián Mejía and Felipe Villamarín created a company called ‘Grability’ in 2015, for users to make purchases in a more intuitive way, without knowing that it would become the Rappi unicorn with presence in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico and Uruguay.

“We have never believed the story that we have already reached the goal. Every day we wake up wanting to improve and looking for solutions to boost our growth. Something that makes us unique at Rappi is that we have an entrepreneurial mindset and we focus on improving and leaving a mark on every action we take,” the company detailed in the report.

The top 10 is also made up of the companies Platzi, Merqueo, frubana RobinFood, La Haus, Habi, Addi, Mensajeros Urbanos and Liftit, which by 2022 are committed to strengthening their expansion plans in the region with new investments.

Recently, Fabián Gómez Gutiérrez, CEO of Frubana, stated that in the last year they raised US$165 million to promote the project and that this year, they will present Frubana Capital, in order to “be a revolution for the ‘corrientazos’ and give credits to restaurants that need an ally to lend them working capital to be able to operate”.

Entrepreneurs reactivate the economy by generating new jobs

The Colombia Tech Report 2021 revealed that 25,261 employees operate the innovation market. Specifically, half of the technology workforce (55.2%) is present in three sectors: Logtech, Fintech and RetailTech, with 8,504, 3,569 and 1,889 jobs, respectively.

For this reason, the president of INNpulsa, Francisco Noguera, highlighted the importance of the Entrepreneurship Law, which allows “to generate a favorable environment to help the growth of these collective and individual initiatives.”