Researchers discover a biomarker that predicts cardiovascular risk in asymptomatic patients

Cardiovascular diseases continue to be the main cause of death in Spain. In addition, it is estimated that each year some 125,000 people have an acute myocardial infarction.

sLRP1 is a biomarker that plays an important role in the initiation and progression of atherosclerosis.

Cardiovascular diseases continue to be the main cause of death in Spain. In addition, it is estimated that each year some 125,000 people have an acute myocardial infarction. For this reason, a group of researchers from Sant Pau and the IMIM are working to identify some blood parameters (biomarkers) that allow people with a higher risk of presenting these diseases to be recognized.

sLRP1 is a

Related news

biomarker

which plays an important role

in the initiation and progression of atherosclerosis.

Latino News Agency Medicine and Public Health

The study, published in the journal atherosclerosisis led by Dr. Vicenta Llorente Cortés and Dr. David de Gonzalo from the Sant Pau Biomedical Research Institute (IIB-Sant Pau) and the IIBB-CSIC, and Dr. Roberto Elosua and Dr. Jaume Marrugat of the Institut Hospital del Mar d’Investigacions Mèdiques (IMIM), all of them members of the CIBERCV.

sLRP1 is a biomarker which plays an important role in the onset and progression of atherosclerosis, which is the mechanism that explains the most serious heart diseases.

Previous studies of Lipids and Cardiovascular Pathology research group IIB-Sant Pau had already indicated that sLRP1 was associated with an acceleration of the atherosclerosis process, with a higher accumulation of cholesterol and inflammation in the wall of the arteries, but this is the first evidence which indicates that it also predicts the appearance of clinical events such as myocardial infarction. “The question we wanted to answer was whether the determination of a new biomarker in blood (sLRP1) could predict the risk cardiovascular risk to 10 years”, explains Dr. De Gonzalo.

As Dr. Llorente points out, “this discovery confirms the relevance and applicability of sLRP1 in clinical practice to predict well in advance the risk of developing cardiovascular disease in people who currently do not have any symptoms.

For his part, Dr. Elosua indicates that “for each increase in one unit of sLRP1 the risk of developing heart disease increases by 40%.” In addition, as Dr. Marrugat points out,

“This increase is independent of other risk factors such as cholesterol, smoking, high blood pressure and diabetes. Therefore, this biomarker provides new and complementary information to what we already know today.”

The study has been carried out in framework of the REGICOR study (Registre Gironí del Cor) which has been following more than 11,000 people in the province of Girona for more than 15 years.

This project is financed with grants from the Strategic Plan for Research and Innovation in Health (PERIS, SLT002/16/00088) of the Generalitat de Catalunya, the Fundació La Marató TV3 and the CIBER Cardiovascular Diseases of the Carlos III Health Institute and was given to know through JANO, Medicine and Humanities.