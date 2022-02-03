Russian banks should sell bitcoin, says finance minister

Key facts: This position opposes that of the Central Bank of Russia, which intends to ban bitcoin.

It also proposes to keep a record of transactions, miners and exchanges.

Anton Siluanov, Russian Finance Minister, assured that the country’s banks should be allowed to offer bitcoin (BTC) to their customers. In this way, the official reiterated his opinion to regulate cryptocurrencies instead of prohibiting them.

The information arose from a letter that Siluanov would have sent to Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin and which was disclosed by the Russian media outlet Kommersant.

This position is located on the sidewalk in front of what was stated by the Central Bank of Russia. As reported by CriptoNoticias, the entity promotes the alternative of prohibiting the trade, mining and use of bitcoin in the country. Vladimir Putin, the country’s president, had expressed himself in a similar vein to Siluanov.

Advertising

However, the Minister of Finance and the main monetary entity of the country agree on something, and that is that bitcoin cannot be legal tender in Russia. This is a rumor that appeared in recent weeks, especially in social networks.

Anton Siluanov has been Finance Minister since 2011, and was also Deputy Prime Minister from 2018 to 2020. Source: RT News.

What else does the Russian Finance Minister propose for bitcoin?

Another of the ideas put forward by Siluanov is that Russia’s anti-money laundering agency, Rosfinmonitoring, has access to transactions made with cryptocurrencies. In addition, according to the aforementioned portal, such operations would be subject to KYC regulations (mandatory identification of users), anti-money laundering regulations and taxes.

With this, they would enter the formal system a part of the savings that the Russians have in bitcoin. These, according to Siluanov, reach USD 26,000 million. Likewise, the registration of foreign miners and exchanges would add approximately USD 2.3 billion to the state coffers, the minister assured.