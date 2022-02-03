schedule, TV and MINUTE to MINUTE live

TODAY | Mexico vs. Panama is measured for the 11th round of the Concacaf Qualifiers towards the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

Concacaf Qualifying | Mexico faces with Panama on the 11th day for him Octagonal End. The match will take place TODAYWednesday February 2, from the Aztec stadiumknowing that it will start at 9:00 p.m. CDMX Y 22:05 Panamanian time.

+ Mexico’s lineup against Panama on a key afternoon

This game will air LIVE Y LIVE for TV Azteca Sports, TUDN Y Channel 5 from Mexico, in addition to NEX will do it in Panama.

+Mexican National Team: Rafael Márquez reveals that Andrés Guardado is the true leader of the Tri

+Look at the MINUTE to MINUTE between Mexico and Panama

+Mexican National Team: Rogelio Funes Mori’s father explodes against El Tri and Gerardo ‘Tata’ Martino

Within the life of the homeowner team, the “Tri“He comes from a goalless draw against Costa Rica after a three-way match that began with a 2-1 victory against Jamaica.

This caused that those commanded by the Argentine Gerardo Martino third with 18 units, five above Costa Rica, who would be the last to be left out of the World Cup.

While on the visiting side, it must be said that the “Canaleros” They come from achieving the victory against Jamaica by 3-2 in a positive mark that involves three wins in the last four games played, the rest being a loss.

The aforementioned determined that those led by the Danish Thomas Christiansen They will be fourth with 17 points, one behind their rival if they want to go directly to the World Cup, and with four more than the “Ticos”.

In these Qualifiers, both drew 1-1 due to goals from Rolando Blackburn and Jesús Corona. Mexico won for the last time in the Qualifiers on September 1, 2017, 1-0 at home with a goal from Hirving Lozano. Panama has never triumphed at the World Cup qualifying level, so you have to go back to the semifinals of the 2013 Gold Cup, held on July 25, to find its closest victory against the Mexicans. 2-1 was that time with annotations by Blas Pérez, Román Torres and the transitory draw by Luis Montes.

+Concacaf Qualifying: Panama’s worst visits to the Azteca Stadium against the Mexican National Team

+The last duel between Panama and Mexico

Mexico vs. Panama: what time does it start and how to watch LIVE AND ONLINE

The match Mexico vs. Panama will take place TODAY, Wednesday February 2at the Azteca Stadium, for the date 11 of the Final Round of the Concacaf Qualifying.

Schedule and TV by country:

Mexico: 9:05 p.m. TV Azteca Sports, TUDN Y Channel 5

Panama: 10:05 p.m. NEX

The Savior: 9:05 p.m. (No TV)

Costa Rica: 9:05 p.m. (No TV)

Honduras: 9:05 p.m. Mega Classics

Jamaica: 10:05 p.m. (No TV)

U.S: 7:05 p.m. PT / 10:05 p.m. ET TUDN Y Univision

Canada: 10:05 p.m. OneSoccer

Argentina: 0.05 hours (Thursday) per ESPN3 Y Star+

Uruguay: 0.05 hours (Thursday) per ESPN3 Y Star+

Brazil: 0.05 hours (Thursday) by Star+

chili: 0.05 hours (Thursday) by ESPN3 Y Star+

Paraguay: 0.05 hours (Thursday) per ESPN3 Y Star+

bolivia: 11:05 p.m. ESPN3 Y Star+

Venezuela: 11:05 p.m. ESPN3 Y Star+

Colombia: 10:05 p.m. ESPN3 Y Star+

Ecuador: 10:05 p.m. for ESPN3 Y Star+

Peru: 10:05 p.m. for ESPN3 Y Star

what?How to watch the game LIVE and ONLINE via streaming?

The game can be seen LIVE Y ON-LINE for all of Mexico by the sign of TV Azteca Sports. While in South America it will do so through Star+.