Semg starts new projects to fight against LongCovid

Pilar Rodríguez Ledo, vice president of the SEMG.

The Spanish Society of General and Family Physicians (SEMG) continues to advance in his line of work persistent covidhand in hand with the group of patients Long Covid Acts and in collaboration with the rest of the scientific societies, in order to be able to generate and disseminate new knowledge, which is very necessary for the correct care of patients affected by the Covid-19 long-lasting.

With the aim of continuing to advance, the SEMG convened on February 1 fifty scientific societies and patient associations that participated in the development of the Clinical Guide for patient care LongCovid / persistent covid. In this new meeting they were invited to join new challenges, such as the implementation of research projects, among which the Regicovid-AP clinical registry or the development of a comprehensive assessment tool for patients with persistent symptoms.

Similarly, the SEMG wants to update the version of the Clinical guide for patient care with CP/LC that currently has the endorsement of up to 50 entities, but which remains open to its adhesion by other interested scientific societies in order to increase consensus. The development of a computer app that brings the content of the Guide closer to the health professional, thus facilitating its management and application in daily clinical practice; and providing training to professionals with university endorsement on this new disease, are other future objectives that were raised at the meeting.

Some of the aforementioned projects are already oriented and others will start shortly, thanks to the financing that the SEMG has recently obtained from the insurance sector, which will allow the hiring of research personnel who will be in charge of coordinating all the work. Those attending the virtual meeting held last Tuesday (70 in total) thanked the SEMG for giving them the opportunity to participate again in the new collaborative projects and expressed their interest in continuing to work to improve the care of patients with LongCovid.

The SEMG is very satisfied with this very positive response, given that “we continue to think that it is only possible to work collaboratively, joining our efforts”, according to the vice president of SEMG, Pilar Rodriguez Ledo. For this reason, it was decided to share the new challenges with the societies and associations that have already participated in the Guide, “to see where and how synergies can be established that ultimately benefit those affected by persistent covid”.

Regicovid-AP registry identifies covid clinical and genetic factors

The most powerful research project to be undertaken is the Regicovid-AP Registry (Identification of clinical and genetic factors associated with the development of persistent covid for risk stratification of its development among those affected by Covid-19). This registry is intended to deepen the study of patients affected by persistent covid and to establish which clinical and genetic risk factors can predict the development of this health problem after acute coronavirus infection.

The Regicovid-AP registry will be multicenter and nationwide, as a collaborative, observational, longitudinal, ambispective study of a cohort of patients with diagnosis of Covid-19 and carrying out a follow-up aimed at detecting the development or not of persistent covid. Recruitment will be carried out starting from the first level of care, by Primary Care professionals, with the collaboration of the associations of patients affected by Covid-19, LongCovid Acts, and with the rest of the professionals involved in the care of these patients. The professionals will collect all the variables related to their personal history and to the diagnosis and follow-up of Covid19, in addition to performing a genetic analysis and an exome analysis on a subgroup of them.

With the set of the mentioned variables, a risk estimation model will be built based on clinical and genetic variables of the host that allows identifying those patients who present a greater risk of developing this disease. Variables related to quality of life, disability and patient experience will also be collected to complete the profile of those affected by persistent covid, as well as the use of health resources, from the onset of symptoms.