Sharon Fonseca celebrates her birthday with a mariachi

After welcoming 2022, Sharon Fonseca, Gianluca Vacchi and her little girl blu jerusalem a few days passed a little complicated after being infected with Covid. However, once fully recovered, they were able to return to their normal lives and return to social networks, where their followers already missed them. With that chapter completely in the past, this family has said goodbye to the first month of the year with a special celebration, since the Venezuelan model has turned 27 years old. As expected, the businessman surprised his beloved with various romantic details: flowers, gifts and a delicious birthday cake. And that was just the beginning of her celebration, because later the Venezuelan received her loved ones to celebrate with them her new return to the sun. While everyone was enjoying the evening, a group of mariachis made their appearance and immediately began to play and sing in honor of the beautiful birthday girl. He was the first Italian tycoon to share this exciting moment, revealing that he was responsible for this special serenade, “happy birthday my life“, he wrote. Sharon could not hide her joy at this detail, because as she followed the music with her palms, she did not stop smiling. “Feeling blessed, loved, and grateful. Thank you for all the love you give me! May today and everyday bring us all love, light, and health. I’m going to pretend we’re all toasting together, so cheers folks!”, wrote the model on her Instagram, making her followers participate in the celebration. Click below to see how much fun she had on her day.





