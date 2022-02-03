Sharp drop in Meta stock price shakes tech world By Reuters



Feb 3 (Reuters) – Shares in Facebook (NASDAQ:) owner Meta fell 20% on Thursday in pre-open trading after the social media giant released disappointing forecasts. blaming privacy changes by Apple (NASDAQ:) and growing competition.

The sharp plunge, which comes before Amazon (NASDAQ:) reports results later in the day, extended to Europe, where tech led sector declines with a 2% decline, while souring the state of mood in world financial markets, on a busy day of central bank meetings.

US tech majors have come under increasing pressure in 2022 as investors expect the Federal Reserve’s policy tightening to erode the sector’s rich valuations after years of ultra-low interest rates. He lost more than 8% in January, his worst monthly drop since the end of 2019.

“The lowering of earnings prospects by Meta and other companies caught the markets by surprise,” said Kenneth Broux, a strategist at Société Générale (PA:) in London. “Technology selling spread to broader equity markets this morning and with the Fed preparing to raise interest rates, we could see more volatility going forward.”

European tech heavyweights like ASML (AS:), Infineon (DE:) and SAP (NYSE:) were some of the stocks that weighed the most on the region’s benchmark index, down more than 1.5%, in what operators considered a knee-jerk reaction to the Facebook report. Infineon was also penalized for its conservative outlook.

Meta posted a drop in the number of daily active users from the previous quarter for the first time, as the race for users with rivals like TikTok, the video-sharing platform owned by China’s ByteDance, intensifies.

The disappointment around Meta was reminiscent of the bursting of the tech bubble in 2000 and showed that, after the sector’s record run, investors have become very selective.

The so-called FAANG group – Alphabet’s Facebook, Amazon, Apple, Netflix (NASDAQ:) and Google (NASDAQ:) – has seen some $400 billion of market capitalization evaporate in the first weeks of 2022, as the largest segments Market prices have become more attractive as central banks scale back stimulus.

