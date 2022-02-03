Simon Cowell, judge of “America’s Got Talent”, suffers a terrible accident | News from Mexico

MEXICO CITY.- The famous British judge and businessman alerted his followers after it was reported that Simon Cowell suffered a terrible accident in which had to be hospitalized in an emergency after falling off his electric bike when he was rolling this week through the streets of London, until he came across a puddle that made him lose his balance.

The also creator of well-known programs such as “The X Factor”, was transferred to the nearest medical center and an X-ray test was carried out to determine the extent of the injury, at the moment it is known that the businessman ise broke his arm and will have to wear a cast that extends to his shoulder.

“The ground was wet and, as he skidded, he went flying over the handlebars and fell in the middle of the street. He’s lucky to be alive, because he wasn’t wearing a helmet. blood was pouring from his facebut fortunately he managed to get several passers-by to help him.”, assured a source close to the newspaper. TheMirror.

The seriousness of the accident is due to the fact that, at the time of the crash, Cowell was not wearing a helmet, so when he fell from the bicycle his head received the full force of the impact, causing him to end up with a face full of wounds and some blows all over his body. However, Simon was released after receiving help from specialists, who indicated that he should be kept at rest while he recovers.

It should be remembered that this would not be the first bicycle accident suffered by the judge of “America’s Got Talent”, since a little over a year ago he also had an accident when he released his electric bicycle, but on that occasion the damage was more severe and the businessman underwent surgery.

The result of his first fall was a broken back and the obligation to undergo a tedious rehabilitation processEven Simon Cowell considered suing the brand.

It was shortly after that the businessman turned to his social networks to pronounce on his situation and joked about the accident: “Good advice, if you buy an electric bike, read the manual before using it for the first time,” he wrote hours after being operated.