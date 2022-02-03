Table of positions Concacaf Qualifiers LIVE: results and how the matches turned out on date 11 | Mexico vs. Panama | Jamaica vs. Costa Rican | United States vs. Honduras | El Salvador vs. Canada | MEXICO

The Mexico national football team returned to victory after winning 1-0 at home on Wednesday against Panama with goal of Raul Jimenez on the eleventh day of the concacaf qualifierin which Canada took another step towards the World Cup in Qatar with their away win against The Savior Y Costa Rica entered the fight for a place by winning a visit to Jamaica.

In this way, Canada remains the undefeated leader of the octagonal with 25 points, followed by the United States and Mexico with 21, Panama with 17, Costa Rica with 16, El Salvador with nine, Jamaica with seven and Honduras with three.

The first three places in the final octagonal qualify for the World Cup, while the fourth will have to play an intercontinental playoff against the winner of the Oceania tie.

In the match played at the Azteca stadium in Mexico City, the Panama team came close to scoring in the 12th minute with a shot from Fidel Escobar, but Héctor Herrera cleared the ball before it went over the goal line.

The Panamanians put Mexico’s goal in danger again in the 54th minute with a shot by José Rodríguez that was deflected by goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa.

Mexico responded in the 59th minute with a shot from Alexis Vega that came just off the right post.

Mexico’s pressure paid off in the 78th minute when Salvadoran referee Iván Barton awarded a penalty for Mexico after Abdiel Ayarza brought down Diego Lainez inside the area.

Two minutes later, Raúl Jiménez scored the penalty with a placed shot fooling goalkeeper Luis Mejía who dove on his right side.

Canada with one foot in the world

Meanwhile, Canada continued its undefeated march after winning 2-0 on its visit to El Salvador with goals from Atiba Hutchinson and Jonathan David, who scored in the 66th and 93rd minutes.

Hutchinson scored the first when he headed in a pass from Cyle Larin, and David headed in the second on a counterattack that he finished by lofting the ball off goalkeeper Kevin Carabantes after stealing the ball in midfield.

For their part, Costa Rica got a valuable 1-0 victory from their visit to Jamaica with a goal from Joel Campbell, who scored in the 62nd minute with a cross shot inside the area after eluding defender Ethan Pinnock after controlling a pass from Borges, who a minute earlier had missed a penalty kick.

”We haven’t won anything yet, but we will fight until the end to make it to the World Cup. Here we are all rowing to the end,” said Campbell.

The United States thrashed eliminated Honduras 3-0 with goals from Weston McKennie, Walker Zimmerman and Christian Pulisic.

McKennie scored the first in the eighth minute with a header, Zimmerman increased the lead in the 37th with a shot inside the area after a series of rebounds and Pulisic closed the account in the 68th when he shot from the right inside the area on a play from corner kick.

On the twelfth round of the tie, which will be played in March, Mexico will host the United States, Panama will play host to Honduras, Canada will visit Costa Rica and Jamaica will face El Salvador.

Concacaf Qualifying: matches of date 11

DATE HOUR LOCAL vs. VISITOR 02/02 FINAL Jamaica 0-1 Costa Rica 02/02 FINAL U.S 3-0 Honduras 02/02 FINAL The Savior 0-1 Canada 02/02 FINAL Mexico 1-0 Panama

Table of positions of the Qualifiers to Qatar

# TEAM pjs GP PE PP GF CG DG POINTS one Canada eleven 7 4 0 19 5 14 25 two U.S eleven 6 3 two 16 7 9 twenty-one 3 Mexico eleven 6 3 two 14 8 6 twenty-one 4 Panama eleven 5 two 4 14 13 one 17 5 Costa Rica eleven 4 4 3 8 7 one 16 6 The Savior eleven two 3 6 6 13 -7 9 7 Jamaica eleven one 4 6 9 16 -7 7 8 Honduras eleven 0 3 8 5 22 -17 3

