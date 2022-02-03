Teletica online, Costa Rica vs. Jamaica LIVE LIVE via ESPN, STAR Plus and Repretel for the Concacaf Qualifiers: see transmission and schedules for Day 11 | Formations | VIDEO | FOOTBALL-INTERNATIONAL

Don’t miss the duel between Costa Rica vs. Jamaica LIVE and DIRECT within the framework of Day 11 of the Qualifiers heading to Qatar 2022. The meeting will take place this Wednesday, February 2 at the National Stadium Independence Park, and will start at 6:00 pm (local time) and 7:00 pm (Peruvian time) with the OFFICIAL STREAM HD broadcast by the signals ESPN, Repretel and Telemundo Deportes for all Latin American countries. Also get hooked on the most complete minute by minute of all on the web of depor.com.

Costa Rica vs. Jamaica: alignments and incidents

The Costa Rican team will play this Wednesday in Jamaica one of its last chances to stay in the fight to qualify for the World Cup or, at least, obtain the right to a playoff. The match, which will be played at the National Stadium in Kingston, features a group of ‘Ticos’ forced to win to continue aspiring to the first places and a local team that, if they lose or draw, will be without the World Cup.

To watch football live like this match, you have different alternatives for streaming services and TV channels that we will present below. depor.com offers you the most complete minute by minute of all with goals, yellow cards, red cards and other incidents. Also get hooked on the transmission and narration of the Twitter profiles of Costa Rica Y Jamaica.

At what time do Costa Rica vs. Jamaica?

Mexico: 6:00 p.m.

Costa Rica : 6:00 p.m.

: 6:00 p.m. Peru: 7:00 p.m.

Colombia : 7:00 p.m.

: 7:00 p.m. Ecuador: 7:00 p.m.

bolivia : 8:00 p.m.

: 8:00 p.m. Venezuela: 8:00 p.m.

U.S : 8:00 p.m.

: 8:00 p.m. Argentina: 9:00 p.m.

Uruguay : 9:00 p.m.

: 9:00 p.m. Chile: 9:00 p.m.

Paraguay : 9:00 p.m.

: 9:00 p.m. Brazil: 9:00 p.m.

After 10 games played out of the 14 of the octagonal Concacaf qualifier, Canada is the leader with 22 units, followed by the United States (18) and Mexico (18), which are currently obtaining the three direct tickets in the region.

Panama is fourth with 17 points, in the play-off zone, while Costa Rica follows with 13, El Salvador with 9, Jamaica with 7 and Honduras, already eliminated, with 3. Costa Rica’s goal is to win and close the gap , either with Mexico or with Panama, or with both, who face each other this Wednesday at the Azteca Stadium.

“This point will be valuable as soon as we win in Jamaica”, recognized the coach of Costa Rica, the Colombian Luis Fernando Suárez, after the tie they achieved on Sunday during their visit to Mexico. A draw or a loss in Jamaica will considerably reduce the chances of the ‘Ticos’ with three games to play.

In this three-game knockout window, Costa Rica already defeated Panama last week and drew with Mexico, so if they beat Jamaica this Wednesday they will have obtained 7 points that can put them squarely in the fight to qualify for the World Cup.

Costa Rica has now gone 235 minutes without conceding with Keylor Navas under the sticks, but the great debt of the Central American team continues to be the little punch in attack, where Joel Campbell looks very lonely. The Central American team has only received 7 goals in the tie, but has scored the same amount.

Costa Rica vs. Jamaica: line-ups

Costa Rica : Keylor Navas, Keysher Fuller, Kendall Waston, Francisco Calvo, Ronald Matarrita; Celso Borges, Youstin Salas, Yeltsin Tejeda; Joel Campbell, Alonso Martinez and Jose Ortiz. Coach: Luis Fernando Suarez.

: Keylor Navas, Keysher Fuller, Kendall Waston, Francisco Calvo, Ronald Matarrita; Celso Borges, Youstin Salas, Yeltsin Tejeda; Joel Campbell, Alonso Martinez and Jose Ortiz. Coach: Luis Fernando Suarez. Jamaica: Andrew Blake; Adrian Mariapa, Javain Brownl, Ethan Pinnock, Kemar Lawrence; Daniel Johnson, Devon Williams, Lamar Walker; Corey Burke, Michael Antonio, and Andre Gray. Coach: Paul Hall.

