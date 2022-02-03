the mexican singer Kalimbaone of the artists confirmed by the Cuban government for the edition of the San Remo Festival In the Habana, canceled this Wednesday its participation in the event after an avalanche of messages on social networks about what is happening in Cuba since the July 11.

The interpreter of “Tocando fondo”, born in Mexico City but of a Cuban father, said that his dream of singing in the land of his father was not greater than his desire that the rights and freedoms of the Cuban people be respected.

The singer thanked all the messages he has received in recent hours on his Twitter and Facebook accounts with information on the arrests after 11J, the summary trials and convictions of minors on the island.

“With my heart in my hand I get off the San Remo Festival. My dream of singing in my father’s land is not greater than my desire to see my Cuban brothers live with their own rights. Thanks to the Cuban people for filling me with information and making me a participant in the correct decision. I love them. Strength and faith my beautiful Cuba… “, she wrote on her social networks.

Although he regretted that the dream of singing in Cuba has been frustrated four timessaid that “nothing is more difficult for me than to see my Cuban brothers suffer as they are doing, and it is not difficult for me to decide for justice, for a dignified life, for human rights and for the people.”

“My heart is hurt by what is happening to the Cuban people,” the artist pointed out after reading all the information about Cuba that was sent to his profiles.

Kalimba said he was relieved not to have been part of creating a government-orchestrated distraction that diverted attention from the suffering and repression that the Cuban people are experiencing.

With his decision, the Mexican artist joins the Spanish alex ubago Y Andy & Lucaswho reported this Wednesday that they were withdrawing from the festival organized by Lisa Cuestaruler’s wife Miguel Diaz-Canelin an attempt to demonstrate normality in the country and attract cultural tourism.

“Despite my fans on the island and the illusion that being there for the first time made me, after having all the information about the organization of the event and given the situation that the country is experiencing, I think I should not go. Thanks for comprehension”, Ubago announced; while the duo from Cádiz assured that “Andy and Lucas do not support any dictatorial regime, nor people who imprison children, nor a people that goes hungry. We are not going to go and we are not breaking down as some news say due to media pressure, far from it.

The Sanremo Music Awards Festival It is scheduled from April 5 to 10 in Havana, sponsored by the Cuban Ministries of Tourism and Culture, the UNESCO office and the EGREM record label. After learning about the international artists who would travel to the island, criticism from activists and citizens was unleashed in social networks due to the situation the country is going through and the warnings to the singers that they would be supporting a dictatorship that has hundreds of political prisoners, including those under 18 years of age.