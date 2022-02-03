The 5 zodiac signs that will receive good news in February

Luck for 5 zodiac signs is about to change in February after the first Mercury retrograde of 2022 ends on the 3rd of the month. According to astrology, Aries, Cancer, Libra, Capricorn and Pisces will immediately stop feeling its effects.

And it is that while the planet of communications was receding, the feeling was of stagnation as if a chain was preventing us from flying towards our life goals. But when Mercury turns direct on February 3rd, the bond will be broken and the energy will push us hard towards the goal..

While all signs will benefit from the end of the first Mercury retrograde, positive energy will significantly impact Aries, Cancer, Libra, Capricorn and Pisces, according to AstrologyAnswers.com, so you can make the most of this boost by:

Those born from March 21 to April 19 will have the opportunity to face their fears and overcome them. The energy of Mercury in Capricorn will impact your leadership, you just have to stay focused and avoid distractions.

For those who have a birthday from June 21 to July 20, the energy will encourage them to assume a more responsible and self-confident role. There will be no doubts, they will decide with their intuition ahead and they will be convinced that they are capable of achieving much more than they have done so far.

People born from September 23 to October 22 will not be carried away by their emotions, which means that they will think logically and decide practically. The thoughts will come to order in your head and you will resurface like the Phoenix, you just have to be careful not to be too cold.

February is a positive month for those born from December 21 to January 19. They will shine in the work and family sector. You will receive good news, so you must be ready for changes and trust in your abilities.

Those born from February 19 to March 20 will experience changes and the development of unexpected projects. They should not doubt their potential as it is the only thing that could hinder their advancement. If they need support, they should seek it from their loved ones.

