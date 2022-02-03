The Argentine press surprised with the attitude of the Colombian National Team: “No desire to go to the World Cup” | Colombia selection

In a game in which they imposed the conditions and did not have major crowds, the Argentine National Team defeated its counterpart from Colombia 1-0 on Tuesday night, as part of date 16 of the South American Qualifiers for the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

Although in the press this Wednesday there was obvious praise for the team led by Lionel Scaloni and for the style of play that the albiceleste has, they also dealt with the Colombian team.

The newspaper ‘Clarín’, for example, assured that “there was a sensation: Colombia does not really want to go to the World Cup. Rueda sent them all back even when they should have won. And the players were unmotivated, without reactions”.

For his part, ‘Olé’ highlighted that with more than half a substitute team he beat Colombia and highlighted an action in which goalkeeper Emiliano ‘Dibu’ Martínez covered up an option for Miguel Borja. “Dibu’ was once again a ghost for Colombians,” read a section of the note.

Also in the chronicle it was celebrated that Argentina left Chile and Colombia on the way, two rivals with whom there is a certain rivalry.

The Colombian team was very badly stopped on the way to Qatar 2022 and now on the closing dates they will have to beat Bolivia and Venezuela and wait for adverse results from Uruguay, Peru and Chile, their direct rivals.