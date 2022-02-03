The Cabo Rojo project was born “with bread under the arm”

For Frank Elías Rainieri, the Cabo Rojo Tourism Development project in Pedernales will be unique because it will be born with a master plan and significant capital that will allow the destination to be fully developed in the first stage, which did not happen with Punta Cana, which It grew little by little until it became one of the most important poles in the country.

Regarding the permits for the execution of new initiatives, he assures that the country, like others, has processes that must be complied with within the framework of the law, although the government is trying to make them agile and efficient in all entities.

According to Rainieri, the Dominican nation also feels legal security and people are already noticing that it is a star throughout the hemisphere.

mountain tourism

Rainieri not only believes in sun and beach tourism, but also in mountain tourism, due to its beautiful landscapes and the tranquility they project.

For him, the future of this type of tourism is coming, but he still lacks a master plan and land use planning to create the conditions that lend themselves to destinations such as Jarabacoa and Constanza, which are places of retirement and second homes.

Rainieri suggests that a wastewater structure must also be created to regularize this aspect and carry out adequate planning.

“I see Jarabacoa and Constanza more as retirement destinations than hotels because the hotels here are more ecolodge,” he adds.

Together with the mayors of Higüey and Verón, the Ministry of Tourism is working on updating the Punta Cana master plan to have sustainable development.

Grupo Puntacana is also working on reinforcing its four projects Punta Cana Village, Punta Cana Palma, Ciudad Cayena and Ciudad Caracolí, which are spaces for people who go to the area to work.

Market potential

The North American market is in the sights of local tourism not only because it currently represents 40% of the arrival of tourists to the Dominican Republic, but also because it is the one with the greatest growth potential.

According to Rainieri, in the year 2000 not even 20,000 North Americans arrived through the Punta Cana airport, a figure that today translates into 1,800,000 thanks to the fact that in the past there were no American hotel brands in the country and now they do exist.

Also, a repositioning of many hotels of these brands is currently beginning, which will continue to attract United States citizens.

Likewise, the actors of the Puntacana Group are working with new airlines to bring new routes with Europe and the United States.

Profile

Frank Elias Rainieri

President of the Puntacana Group

Personal projects

Apart from the investments that Rainieri leads in the company that his father founded more than five decades ago, the young businessman began the construction of a 500-room hotel with an investment of US$150 million in the Miches tourist destination.

Rainieri trusts Dominican tourism because he understands that the Dominican Republic is in “fashion” and is the present and future of Latin America.