The campus was defined and the reinforcements begin to arrive in Mexico

Cruz Azul starts on Wednesday, February 2 with its squad defined for Clausura 2022; In addition, the El Tri teams will play their last game and the reinforcements and South American teams begin to arrive in Mexico.

Cruz Azul began on Wednesday, February 2 excellently, so Juan Reynoso has already defined his squad with whom he will fight to conquer the Liga MX titles in the 2022 Clausura Tournament and the one of the CONCACAF Champions Leagueafter confirming at night to his last two reinforcements: Ángel Romero and Iván Morales.

It is so from La Noria will be attentive to flights from South America, well will begin to arrive in Mexico City their players who played in the Conmebol Qualifiers, as well as the brand new reinforcement; further the selected ones of the Tri will play tonight their last match of the FIFA Date.

Check the Cruz Azul news today, Tuesday, February 2

Cruz Azul continues with the works in La Noria under the orders of John Reynoso ahead of the match Day 4, against Leon, and this Wednesday it will do so with the peace of mind that the campus was already defined for this semester, after last minute he managed to incorporate their last two reinforcements: Iván Morales and Ángel Romero.

Tonight will officially conclude the FIFA date for the selected Cruz Azulafter Carlos Rodriguez, Uriel Antuna and Julio Dominguez are present at the match The Mexican national team will play at the Azteca Stadium against Panamaas part of Octagonal final of the Concacaf, in the World Cup Qualifiers. The match will be played at 9:00 p.m. Central Mexico time.

This day will be very important for Blue Crossso on tuesday the World Cup Qualifiers in South America ended and therefore little by little will begin to return to Mexico their selected:JJuan Escobar who played with Paraguay, Rómulo Otero who was active with Venezuela and Luis Abram who participated with Peru.

But that is not all, because in the Mexico City the arrival of the last two reinforcements is also expected: Iván Morales who is in Bolivia with the Chilean National Team and Ángel Romerowho despite being selected with Paraguayhas not been able to play the Qualifiers, so it will be a matter of fine-tuning the last details in his country to travel to Aztec territory.