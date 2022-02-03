“The coach wanted us to keep zero”

After Colombia’s defeat as a visitor against Argentina, Radamel Falcao, one of the referents of the Selection, He was honest about the team’s performance inside the field of play and the difficult moment in which they find themselves.

“A huge sadness for not getting a positive result. Our idea was to make a game that allows us to settle down, feel comfortable and take it as much as possible in our favor, ”he said.

The captain assured that “unfortunately with the goal that they (Argentina) scored, the circumstances change”. “We had to risk more, at times we did well, especially at the end of the first part that we find an opportunity to score, I think that in the second we merged better and we looked more for the rival goal”, he confessed.

According to data from the MisterChip statistician, Colombia equaled the streak that Venezuela had, between 1997 and 2000, with more matches (7) consecutive unchecked. Paraguay, after losing to Brazil on Tuesday, also reached that number of games without scoring.