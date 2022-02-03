After Colombia’s defeat as a visitor against Argentina, Radamel Falcao, one of the referents of the Selection, He was honest about the team’s performance inside the field of play and the difficult moment in which they find themselves.
“A huge sadness for not getting a positive result. Our idea was to make a game that allows us to settle down, feel comfortable and take it as much as possible in our favor, ”he said.
The captain assured that “unfortunately with the goal that they (Argentina) scored, the circumstances change”. “We had to risk more, at times we did well, especially at the end of the first part that we find an opportunity to score, I think that in the second we merged better and we looked more for the rival goal”, he confessed.
According to data from the MisterChip statistician, Colombia equaled the streak that Venezuela had, between 1997 and 2000, with more matches (7) consecutive unchecked. Paraguay, after losing to Brazil on Tuesday, also reached that number of games without scoring.
“The coach wanted us to keep zero and that with the passing of the minutes we would gain more confidence, that we would let them out to find spaces in the counterattack to hurt Argentina,” he assured.
“At the beginning it cost us a lot, but Colombia got closer to the rival goal, unfortunately they scored and the game was more difficult for us,” said Falcao, aware that the hope to qualify for the World Cup in Qatar vanishes.
“They are very small, I think we are left in a very complicated situation, if we did not add up here in Argentina the chances of qualifying would decrease considerably,” he added.