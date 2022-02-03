The historic fall of Facebook on Wall Street dragged down the main indices, which ended with losses

Facebook’s price fell USD 220,000 million in one day (Reuters)

Major Wall Street stock indicators fell on Thursday in Wall Street trading, as Facebook’s parent company Meta plummeted 26%, deleting more than $220 billion in market value, the biggest drop in history.

All three major indices finished with losses, breaking a four day winning streak, with the nasdaq falling 3.7% to 13,878.82. The Industry Average dow jones fell 1.5% to 35,111.16 points, while the index S&P 500 it lost 2.4%, to 4,477.39 points.

Meta’s high share price, like that of other large technology and communications companies, has a great influence on the markets. This means that a sharp swing in either direction from such a company can either sink or lift the overall market.

Meta sank after forecast revenue well below expectations of analysts for the current quarter, a disappointment for a company that investors have become accustomed to delivering spectacular growth. It also reported a rare decline in profit due to a sharp rise in expenses.

Big tech and communications companies played a big role in driving broader market gains during the pandemic and much of the recovery in 2021, but the market appears to have turned, he said. Brad McMillan, chief investment officer of the Commonwealth Financial Network.

“There is a general feeling that what has been moving the market higher is not going to take us to the next levelMcMillan said. “The question is where the next engine of growth will come from.”

Communications and technology stocks posted some of the biggest losses. Sectors have been behind much of the market turmoil since the start of the year, as investors shift money in anticipation of rising interest rates. Rising rates make high-end technology stocks and other expensive growth stocks relatively less attractive to investors.

Bond yields rose sharply on Thursday. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note, which is used as a benchmark for setting interest rates on mortgages and many other types of loans, rose to 1.82% from 1.76% on Wednesday.

Wall Street forecasts that the first interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve will take place in March and watch with caution the pace of future central bank hikes to help fight rising inflation.

“It’s not a perfect path, it will be bumpy, but the direction is pretty clearsaid Guy LeBas, chief fixed income strategist at Janney Capital Management.

Inflation is likely to persist until supply chains loosen and help ease costs for businesses, while lowering prices for consumers. Still, the Fed needs to convince people that it is taking steps to fight rising inflation.

“The idea is that the increase in short-term rates reduces the perception that inflation will be higher in the futureLeBas said. “If the Fed pulls this off successfully, expectations will not be raised.”

Investors are also eyeing monetary policy updates in Europe. On Thursday, the Bank of England raised interest rates for the second time in three months, putting the UK well ahead of the rest of Europe and the US in its bid to rein in rising inflation that is hitting consumers and businesses.

Losses on Wall Street threaten to end a streak of strong daily gains for major indices this week, although they are still on track for weekly profits. Investors had been encouraged by strong earnings reports from the likes of Apple, Exxon, UPS and Google parent Alphabet in recent days.

Investors are also bracing for the latest update on the recovering job market. The Labor Department will release its monthly report for January on Friday.

(With information from AP and AFP)

